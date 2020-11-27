Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

  • November 27 2020 13:23:00

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

MALATYA
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was recorded in Turkey’s eastern Malatya province on Nov. 27, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 6.94 kilometers (4.3 miles) in the Pütürge district at 11:27 a.m. local time (0827GMT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

It was also felt in surrounding areas of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, and Adıyaman provinces.

Aydın Baruş, governor of Malatya, said there have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far.

“Gendarmerie and AFAD teams are out in the area and we are closely monitoring the situation,” he told Anadolu Agency.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

    Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

  2. Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

    Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,014 as daily cases increase by 29,132

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,014 as daily cases increase by 29,132

  4. Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

    Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

  5. Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan

    Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan
Recommended
İYİ Party willing to continue Nation Alliance, Akşener says

İYİ Party willing to continue Nation Alliance, Akşener says
Proposal to increase number of cabs in Istanbul rejected once again

Proposal to increase number of cabs in Istanbul rejected once again
Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus
Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan

Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan
Jellyfish rising in Bosphorus Strait raise concerns

Jellyfish rising in Bosphorus Strait raise concerns
Cigarette butts main reason of fires in Istanbul, data reveals

Cigarette butts main reason of fires in Istanbul, data reveals
WORLD UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine

UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine

The British government said on Nov. 27 it has asked its independent medicines regulator to assess AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine as part of the formal approval process for the drug to be rolled out by the end of the year.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Turkish Central Bank revises reserve requirements

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Nov. 27 revised its regulations on reserve requirements to improve the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism in the country.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes defeated Serbian side Crvena Zvezda 75-64 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 11 game on Nov. 26. 