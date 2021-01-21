Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts western Turkey

  • January 21 2021 08:59:12

İZMİR
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Turkey's western province of İzmir early on Jan. 21, according to the country’s disaster management agency. 

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on its website that the epicenter of quake was in Seferihisar district.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country's third-largest city, Izmir, killing at least 115 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.​​​​​​​

