Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Düzce

DÜZCE

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattled the northwestern province of Düzce on Nov. 27, a second one that happened after a midsized tremor in the province a few days ago.

In the immediate aftermath of the tremor, no major destruction or loss of life occurred, the Disaster and Emergency Presidency (AFAD) said.



Tremors were also felt in the surrounding provinces.