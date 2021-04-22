Magnitude 4.0 quake shakes western Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck Turkey’s western Balıkesir province, the country's disaster agency said early on April 22. 

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck 7 kilometers (4.34 miles) below the surface in Sındırgı district.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. 

Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country's third-largest city, Izmir, killing at least 115 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.​​​​​​​ 

In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 tremor hit the industrial province of Kocaeli, leaving nearly 18,000 people dead and around 45,000 others injured. 

Nearly 16 million people were affected and around 200,000 people left homeless.

