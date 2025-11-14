‘Magic Flute’ Kutluer to launch 16th int’l festival in Ankara

‘Magic Flute’ Kutluer to launch 16th int’l festival in Ankara

ANKARA
‘Magic Flute’ Kutluer to launch 16th int’l festival in Ankara

Renowned Turkish flutist Şefika Kutluer, celebrated worldwide as the “Magic Flute” after a New York Times headline praising her artistry, is preparing to launch the 16th edition of her international festival in the capital Ankara.

Themed “Peace,” the 16th International Şefika Kutluer Festival will begin on Nov. 16 with a concert by the Lucerne Festival Strings.

Additional performances will take place on Nov. 25, Dec. 2, and Jan. 14, 2026, featuring Kutluer alongside musicians Medine Tuganova, Marvida Huseynova and Natalia Pashnova.

This year’s theme reflects Kutluer’s dedication to spreading harmony through music.

“I founded this festival 16 years ago to honor my roots in Ankara,” Kutluer said. “Over the years, we’ve presented more than 100 performances. This time, we want to remind everyone of [the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk’s timeless principle: ‘Peace at home, peace in the world.’”

Since its inception in 2010, the festival has brought together artists from across the world, blending diverse cultures and musical traditions.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks
Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18
Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash

Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash
Bodrum cruise season ends with record arrivals

Bodrum cruise season ends with record arrivals
Türkiye to launch collective to enforce digital copyright bill

Türkiye to launch collective to enforce digital copyright bill
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿