‘Magic Flute’ Kutluer to launch 16th int’l festival in Ankara

ANKARA

Renowned Turkish flutist Şefika Kutluer, celebrated worldwide as the “Magic Flute” after a New York Times headline praising her artistry, is preparing to launch the 16th edition of her international festival in the capital Ankara.

Themed “Peace,” the 16th International Şefika Kutluer Festival will begin on Nov. 16 with a concert by the Lucerne Festival Strings.

Additional performances will take place on Nov. 25, Dec. 2, and Jan. 14, 2026, featuring Kutluer alongside musicians Medine Tuganova, Marvida Huseynova and Natalia Pashnova.

This year’s theme reflects Kutluer’s dedication to spreading harmony through music.

“I founded this festival 16 years ago to honor my roots in Ankara,” Kutluer said. “Over the years, we’ve presented more than 100 performances. This time, we want to remind everyone of [the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk’s timeless principle: ‘Peace at home, peace in the world.’”

Since its inception in 2010, the festival has brought together artists from across the world, blending diverse cultures and musical traditions.