Mafia groups threaten locals in Istanbul’s vivid neighborhood

  • September 25 2021 07:00:00

Mafia groups threaten locals in Istanbul’s vivid neighborhood

ISTANBUL
Mafia groups threaten locals in Istanbul’s vivid neighborhood

Mafia groups composed of illegal parking lot operators known as “değnekçi” continue threatening locals in the Balat neighborhood, a UNESCO-protected district on Istanbul’s Golden Horn waterway.

The historical neighborhood has changed in the last 10 years under the direction of Istanbul’s city-wide renewal plans, becoming a favorite attraction point of cinema companies that want to use it as an outdoor studio.

However, the area has been under the spotlight with gunfights between illegal parking lot operators and gangs trying to extort store owners in the last few years as its reputation grows in Turkish media.

One of the latest victims of these thugs was Enes Kaya, who organized events to increase children’s interest in cinema in the association he founded.

Kaya was shot in the legs in the middle of the street and threatened with death by a gang who wanted to turn a rented land into a parking lot. His wife’s shop was damaged by the stoning of the same group.

Sharing his experiences on social media after the attack on his wife’s shop, Kaya said threats did not stop although he complained to the police.

“I complained, but then they followed me and attacked me. One of the four bullets hit my knee,” he noted, adding that the area was turned into a parking lot by assailants while he was being treated in hospital.

Kaya claimed that the person who threatened him was Ararat Özer and the person who shot him was Recep Çetin.

Known as the former Jewish quarter of Istanbul, Balat has merged Turkish, Greek, Armenian and Latin influences, giving any visitor a unique, eye-catching experience to visitors.

However, the internal migration experienced since the 1990s and the fact that the houses have changed hands at very cheap prices led to the emergence of new illegal profiteering and mafia groups in the neighborhood.

WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

    British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

  2. As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

    As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

  3. Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

    Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

  4. Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

    Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

  5. Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria

    Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria
Recommended
Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia

Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia
Turkish Nobel laureate attends Teknofest in Istanbul

Turkish Nobel laureate attends Teknofest in Istanbul
Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis

Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis
Epigraphs shed light on quakes in ancient city

Epigraphs shed light on quakes in ancient city
Row sparked over battery electric vehicles on Istanbul islands

Row sparked over battery electric vehicles on Istanbul islands
WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Catholic bishops in Canada apologized on Sept. 24 “unequivocally” to Indigenous peoples for the suffering endured in residential schools, just as Pope Francis prepares to meet with Indigenous leaders at the Vatican later this fall.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

The Turkish manufacturing industry’s capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in September, marking the fourth straight monthly rise, fresh data showed on Sept. 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football club Kayserispors Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Barcelona purchased Emre Demir from Turkey's Yukatel Kayserispor for €2 million ($2.34 million) plus bonuses, the Catalan club said in a statement on Sept. 23. 