‘Made in Europe’ policy should not exclude Türkiye: DEİK head

‘Made in Europe’ policy should not exclude Türkiye: DEİK head

ISTANBUL
‘Made in Europe’ policy should not exclude Türkiye: DEİK head

President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Nail Olpak, has emphasized Türkiye’s indispensable role in Europe, particularly in light of the EU’s new “Made in Europe” initiative.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Olpak underlined that updating the Customs Union remains a top priority in Türkiye’s relations with Europe.

”The Made in Europe approach has emerged as a new agenda item. Its stated goal is to protect Europe’s industry against the Asia-Pacific region. We are not opposed to the strengthening of European industry. But Türkiye has been integrated with Europe’s industry for 30 years and has strong production capabilities,” Olpak stated.

“We cannot accept a scenario where Türkiye is excluded from this approach. Therefore, in the coming period, our most important lobbying activity in Europe will be on this issue,” he said

Outlining the roadmap for the new term, Olpak explained that DEIK has identified 33 priority countries to refine its strategies. “We selected these countries by considering both their economic weight in relation to us and their significance in the global economy,” he said.

He added, “Alongside the G20 nations, we included the countries to which Türkiye exports the most. By doing so, we have made these 33 countries a central part of our strategy.”

“From the United States to China, from Germany to Russia and from Brazil to Egypt, we have expanded our focus to a wide spectrum. For each of these countries, we have increased our responsibility to develop strategies, create projects, conduct commercial diplomacy and deliver concrete results,” he explained.

“With 2026 being declared the year of reform, we believe financial conditions and the investment climate will become more favorable, Olpak said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

    Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

  2. Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

    Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

  3. Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

    Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

  4. UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

    UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

  5. Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds

    Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds
Recommended
EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth
Turkish Airlines, Air Montenegro ink codesharing deal

Turkish Airlines, Air Montenegro ink codesharing deal
Temu, Shein retreat alters Turkish e-commerce market

Temu, Shein retreat alters Turkish e-commerce market
EU, India agree mother of all trade deals

EU, India agree 'mother of all' trade deals
Türkiye’s machinery exports hit record $28.7 billion in 2025

Türkiye’s machinery exports hit record $28.7 billion in 2025
Hybrid cars top choice for consumers in Europe in 2025: data

Hybrid cars top choice for consumers in Europe in 2025: data
WORLD Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia has begun pulling its forces out of Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, a move that could mark the end of its military presence in the region, several reports said on Jan. 26, citing sources.
ECONOMY EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿