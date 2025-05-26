Macron's office downplays plane incident with wife

Macron's office downplays plane incident with wife

PARIS
Macrons office downplays plane incident with wife

France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron disembark from the plane upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on May 25, 2025.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office Monday downplayed an incident in which his wife appeared to push his face away as he arrived in Vietnam to begin a Southeast Asian tour.

Footage shot by the Associated Press news agency in Hanoi on May 25 evening shows Macron's plane door opening to reveal him.

His wife Brigitte's arms emerge from the left of the open doorway, she places both hands on her husband's face and gives it a shove.

The president appears startled but quickly recovers and turns to wave through the open door. She remains concealed by the aircraft body, making it impossible to see her facial expression or body language.

The couple proceed down the staircase for the official welcome by Vietnamese officials, though Brigitte Macron does not take her husband's offered arm.

The video clip circulated rapidly online, with Macron's office initially denying the authenticity of the images, before they were confirmed as genuine.

A close associate of the president later described the incident as a couple's harmless "squabble."

Another member of his entourage played down the significance of the incident.

"It was a moment when the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by joking around," the second source told reporters.

"It's a moment of togetherness. No more was needed to feed the mills of the conspiracy theorists," the source added, blaming pro-Russian accounts for negative comments about the incident.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chiefs visit

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

    Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

  2. Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

    Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

  3. Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report

    Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report

  4. EU 'fully committed' to reaching US trade deal

    EU 'fully committed' to reaching US trade deal

  5. Japan to provide $15.5 billion tariff help to SMEs

    Japan to provide $15.5 billion tariff help to SMEs
Recommended
Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chiefs visit

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit
Trump blows hot and cold on Putin, with Ukraine war in limbo

Trump blows hot and cold on Putin, with Ukraine war in limbo
Liverpool car ramming puts 27 in hospital, police rule out terrorism

Liverpool car ramming puts 27 in hospital, police rule out terrorism
Israel strikes Gaza as Netanyahu vows to bring hostages home

Israel strikes Gaza as Netanyahu vows to bring hostages home
Hamas accepts mediators latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

Hamas accepts mediators' latest Gaza ceasefire proposal
Putin views Ukraine talks offers as sign of weakness: Merz

Putin views Ukraine talks offers as 'sign of weakness': Merz
Armenian premier signals constitutional changes

Armenian premier signals constitutional changes
WORLD Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chiefs visit

Argentina ratifies WHO withdrawal during US health chief's visit

Argentina has ratified its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and reaffirmed its collaboration with Washington, during a visit to Buenos Aires by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.
ECONOMY Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

Sales of cars made by Elon Musk's Tesla slumped by more than half in April as Chinese electric carmakers saw their share surge, the continent's manufacturing association said Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿