Macron to host Syrian president in first European visit

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Syrian counterpart Ahaed al-Sharaa on May 7 for the former Islamist rebel's first European visit, the French presidency has said.

Macron will "reiterate France's support for the construction of a new Syria, a free, stable, sovereign Syria that respects all components of Syrian society,” the presidency said on May 6.

"This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy," it added.

During the meeting, Macron will emphasize "his demands on the Syrian government, primarily the stabilization of the region, including Lebanon, and the fight against terrorism," the presidency said.

Macron had first invited Syria's new interim leader to visit France in February after Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad late last year.

In March, he repeated the invitation but made it conditional on the formation of an inclusive Syrian government representing "all components of civil society,” describing his initial negotiations with the interim leaders as "positive.”

Syria's new authorities have vowed inclusive rule in the multi-confessional and multi-ethnic country.

They have repeatedly pledged to protect all religious groups and include all of Syrian society in the transition, with many countries saying they will monitor the new authorities' conduct before fully lifting sanctions.

But sectarian clashes in March in which more than 1,700 people, mostly Alawites, were killed in coastal areas sparked widespread condemnation. More recent clashes involving Druze fighters, as well as reports of abuses from NGOs, have also raised doubts about the interim government's ability to control extremists in its ranks.