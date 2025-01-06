Macedonian Tower’s elevator to carry visitors through time

EDİRNE

The second phase of the restoration of the Macedonian Tower, a Roman-era structure, initiated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in 2021, continues.

Edirne Governor Yunus Sezer stated that the Macedonian Tower is extremely important for the city.

Sezer emphasized that the Macedonian Tower is one of four rampart towers built during the Roman period and highlighted that a clock was added to the structure in the 1870s, transforming it into a clock tower.

Sezer explained that the clock tower suffered partial damage during the earthquake of 1953.

Pointing out that restoration work on the tower is ongoing, Sezer said:

"Excavations in the inner rampart area around the tower continue. Truly, new areas are discovered with each work phase. In the most recently excavated locations, a chapel, a ceramics workshop, and an icehouse have been uncovered. This region carries the traces of three civilizations: Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman. It is an important cultural heritage site. Once the restoration is complete, it will be used as an archaeological tour site. Additionally, the tower will be illuminated like the Galata Tower. An elevator system is being installed inside the tower. As visitors ascend to the tower’s final level, they will progress by following the traces of a different civilization on each floor."

Wall and ground geo-radar analyses were conducted on the tower and reinforcement was applied to voids in the rubble stone walls using injection material.

Vegetation, plants, and woody roots that damaged the main structure of the archaeological site and tower were removed.

Brick and rubble stone surfaces, along with cement mortar and plaster in the joints of the tower and archaeological site, were cleaned and replaced with authentic mortar and joint applications.

In addition, hazardous electrical lines and unauthorized, unlicensed additions in the area were removed.

Excavations conducted in the archaeological area uncovered annexes belonging to a 10th-century chapel, a Byzantine ceramic kiln, an Ottoman icehouse dated to 1908, an Ottoman-period infrastructure system, and the foundations of late Ottoman-era residences.

Macedonian Tower

Built by Hadrian, who ruled the Roman Empire between 117 and 138 A.D., the Macedonian Tower is the only remaining example of the towers that once surrounded ancient Edirne.

In 1867, Edirne Governor Hacı İzzet Pasha added wooden upper floors and a clock, after which the tower became known as the "clock tower."

The structure was also used as a fire observation tower at one point. However, the added floors and clock section, which suffered significant damage in the 1953 earthquake, were demolished by dynamite based on reports stating they disrupted the city’s aesthetics.

The tower was restored in the 1990s, and excavations were carried out around it by the Edirne Museum in 2002 and 2003.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry launched the "Edirne Old Clock Tower Restoration" project in 2021.