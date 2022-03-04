Lufthansa narrows losses as Ukraine weighs on outlook

  • March 04 2022 07:00:00

Lufthansa narrows losses as Ukraine weighs on outlook

FRANKFURT - Agence France-Presse
Lufthansa narrows losses as Ukraine weighs on outlook

German carrier Lufthansa said on March 3 that it cut its losses by two-thirds in 2021, but warned of uncertainty for the industry from the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Europe’s largest airline group - which includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines - reported net loss of 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in 2021, compared with a bottom-line loss of 6.7 billion euros a year earlier.

Lufthansa said it expected business to improve this year, but “major uncertainties” surrounding Ukraine and the future course of the pandemic made it difficult to provide a more detailed forecast.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbour has disrupted Lufthansa’s services, with the airline suspending flights to both Russia or Ukraine.

The escalation in the conflict involving the major energy supplier Russia has also given a push to already high prices for fuel.
The rising cost of oil would create “additional burdens” for the group, Lufthansa said, while saying it expected to weather increases better than competitors.

Increases in airport charges and the “remaining uncertainties regarding the course of the pandemic” further troubled the outlook for the industry.

Passenger numbers increased in 2021 by 29 percent compared to the previous year, when travel restrictions due to the pandemic caused the figure to tumble.

“We are very certain that air traffic will experience a strong upswing this year,” chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.
Lufthansa said it expected “an average capacity of more than 70 percent” in 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019, up from 40 percent this year.

The group also said it expected “further year-on-year improvements” for 2022 in its operating result, where it cut losses to 2.3 billion euros from 5.5 billion euros, despite higher-than-expected restructuring costs.
Lufthansa recorded its first quarterly operating profit since the start of the pandemic in the third quarter of 2021, but slipped back to a loss of 271 million euros in the period from October to December.

Flight,

TURKEY Turkey welcomes deal for creating humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Turkey welcomes deal for creating humanitarian corridors in Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

    Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

  2. Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

    Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

  3. President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister

    President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister

  4. Presidential aide warns not to marginalize Russian citizens

    Presidential aide warns not to marginalize Russian citizens

  5. Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

    Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war
Recommended
Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops

Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops
Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei
Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent
Russia’s largest lender Sberbank quits Europe

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank quits Europe
Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth

Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth
Italy’s Eni to pull out of Russia-Turkey pipeline

Italy’s Eni to pull out of Russia-Turkey pipeline
WORLD Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates on March 3 criticized her ex-husband Bill Gates for having met multiple times with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of child sex crimes who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

Türk Telekom and Chinese giant Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding (Mou) to collaborate to develop the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks (5G) in Turkey.
SPORTS Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced on March 2 he is trying to sell the Premier League club that became trophy-winning machine thanks to his lavish investment.