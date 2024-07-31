Lucky player hits record $13.9 million jackpot in Kırşehir

KIRŞEHİR

A lucky player from the Central Anatolian city of Kırşehir won a record-breaking jackpot of 460.9 million Turkish Liras ($13.9 million) in a triweekly numerical lotto draw on July 27.

The player hit the winning numbers of 14, 21, 45, 56 and 70 in the “Crazy Numerical Lotto” and won 460,913,735 liras.

The prize surpassed the previous record of 400 million liras from the National Lottery New Year’s Eve draw on December 31, 2023.

The highest jackpot in the Crazy Numerical Lotto until now was 247,659,481 liras, won on July 17, 2023, by a player from the southern province of Diyarbakır's Silvan district.

The recent winner, whose identity remains unknown, has turned their dealership in Kırşehir Center into a popular spot for aspiring players hoping that luck might strike them next.

“I am happy that it is the biggest jackpot in the history of Türkiye so far. The fact that it came to Kırşehir also pleased me. This jackpot is third. I won 2 times as a dealer before,” İsmail Kılıç, the owner of Çamlıbel Dealership, said.