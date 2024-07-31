Lucky player hits record $13.9 million jackpot in Kırşehir

Lucky player hits record $13.9 million jackpot in Kırşehir

KIRŞEHİR
Lucky player hits record $13.9 million jackpot in Kırşehir

A lucky player from the Central Anatolian city of Kırşehir won a record-breaking jackpot of 460.9 million Turkish Liras ($13.9 million) in a triweekly numerical lotto draw on July 27.

The player hit the winning numbers of 14, 21, 45, 56 and 70 in the “Crazy Numerical Lotto” and won 460,913,735 liras.

The prize surpassed the previous record of 400 million liras from the National Lottery New Year’s Eve draw on December 31, 2023.

The highest jackpot in the Crazy Numerical Lotto until now was 247,659,481 liras, won on July 17, 2023, by a player from the southern province of Diyarbakır's Silvan district.

The recent winner, whose identity remains unknown, has turned their dealership in Kırşehir Center into a popular spot for aspiring players hoping that luck might strike them next.

“I am happy that it is the biggest jackpot in the history of Türkiye so far. The fact that it came to Kırşehir also pleased me. This jackpot is third. I won 2 times as a dealer before,” İsmail Kılıç, the owner of Çamlıbel Dealership, said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

    Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

  2. Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

    Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

  3. Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

    Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

  4. Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

    Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

  5. Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

    Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack
Recommended
Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
Erdoğan says Haniyehs assassination aims to undermine Palestinian cause

Erdoğan says Haniyeh's assassination aims to undermine Palestinian cause
Raging wildfire prompts evacuations in İzmir

Raging wildfire prompts evacuations in İzmir
Türkiye condemns Haniyehs assassination, urges global action to stop Israel

Türkiye condemns Haniyeh's assassination, urges global action to stop Israel
One in three Turks expected to be elderly by 2075: Report

One in three Turks expected to be elderly by 2075: Report
Electricity use surges in Istanbul amid July heat wave

Electricity use surges in Istanbul amid July heat wave
WORLD Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompted heightened global concern.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿