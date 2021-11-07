Loyal Turkish dog inseparable from late owner

TRABZON
Since his elderly owner passed away last week, a loyal dog in Turkey's Black Sea region has been regularly visiting his master’s gravesite.

Ömer Güven, who was 92 when he died, adopted Fero 11 years ago when he was a stray dog.

The owner’s daughter-in-law, Fatma Güven, said that the old man and the former stray enjoyed a very close bond with each other.

She said that from the day of his owner’s funeral, Fero insisted on staying by the old man’s final resting place.

"Sometimes there are neighbors who see Fero come to the cemetery without us,” she said.

“Even when he was laid to rest, the dog sat right on top of the grave.”

