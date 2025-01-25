Louvre head slams her own museum

Louvre head slams her own museum

PARIS
Louvre head slams her own museum

The head of the Louvre in Paris has warned the government about leaks, overcrowding and sub-standard catering in a confidential note that has raised alarm about the state of the world's most-visited museum.

Laurence des Cars, the first woman head of the French landmark, wrote a memo about her concerns to Culture Minister Rachida Dati earlier this month which was published on Jan. 23 in Le Parisien newspaper.

She warned about the "proliferation of damage in museum spaces, some of which are in very poor condition."

Furthermore, some areas "are no longer watertight, while others experience significant temperature variations, endangering the preservation of artworks," she added.

Despite the French government's budget problems and the imminent closure of the Pompidou museum for renovations, des Cars said the Louvre required an overhaul that would likely be costly and technically complicated.

A total of 8.7 million people visited its famed galleries last year — around twice the number it was designed for — and des Cars expressed concern about the quality of the user experience.

The Louvre's popularity was causing a "physical strain" on the historic building, while "food options and restroom facilities are insufficient in volume, falling well below international standards," she wrote.

Even the museum's most modern addition — a glass pyramid designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei and inaugurated in 1989 — comes in for severe criticism because of its "major shortcomings."

Des Cars said it acted like a greenhouse on hot days and became "very inhospitable" as well as being noisy.

"It's my duty as chairwoman to sound the alarm on these issues and I've already done so on several occasions," she told journalists on Jan. 23 as she inaugurated a new exhibition — "Louvre Couture" — that mixes artworks and fashion.

Visitors outside the museum on Jan. 23 seemed unaware of the problems.

"It was absolutely fantastic," said Brazilian tourist Felipe Laburu, who was visiting with wife and children.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Allies should work on format for talks with Russia: Zelensky

Allies should work on 'format' for talks with Russia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Slithering snake

    Slithering snake

  2. Allies should work on 'format' for talks with Russia: Zelensky

    Allies should work on 'format' for talks with Russia: Zelensky

  3. CIA says COVID 'more likely' to have leaked from lab

    CIA says COVID 'more likely' to have leaked from lab

  4. Iran FM arrives in Kabul in first visit after Taliban's takeover

    Iran FM arrives in Kabul in first visit after Taliban's takeover

  5. Trump shakes up US and world in extraordinary first week in office

    Trump shakes up US and world in extraordinary first week in office
Recommended
Reimagined production of La Traviata takes stage

Reimagined production of La Traviata takes stage
Meşher’s latest exhibition explores Istanbul through Western literature

Meşher’s latest exhibition explores Istanbul through Western literature
Trailblazing deaf actor opens up in new documentary

Trailblazing deaf actor opens up in new documentary
Street food through the eyes of academics

Street food through the eyes of academics
Emilia Pérez leads Oscar nominations with 13

'Emilia Pérez' leads Oscar nominations with 13
Priests pursue historic door with Virgin Mary figure

Priests pursue historic door with Virgin Mary figure
WORLD Allies should work on format for talks with Russia: Zelensky

Allies should work on 'format' for talks with Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 25 said allies should work towards determining a format for any upcoming peace talks with Russia and that Kiev must be involved for successful negotiations.

ECONOMY Italy’s Leonardo signals cooperation with Baykar

Italy’s Leonardo signals cooperation with Baykar

There is a strong complementarity between the technologies developed by Italy’s leading aerospace and defense industry company, Leonardo, and those of Baykar, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿