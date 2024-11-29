London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

LONDON

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.

London witnessed a second day of clashes between PKK supporters and police in the city’s north on Nov. 28 as seven individuals remain in custody, according to the official statement.

"Our investigations persist, and we are delving into very serious accusations," stated Acting Commander Helen Flanagan of the Counter Terrorism Command in a written statement late on Nov. 28.

"Some of our search operations are expected to extend over several days and we recognize the disruption and inconvenience caused to parts of the local community. However, I assure you that we are striving to return the premises as expeditiously as possible."

The statement further noted that multiple addresses across the capital were raided in the early hours of Nov. 27 as part of the investigation.

Two women and five men were apprehended during the operation, which necessitated cordoning off areas around the searched locations to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Enhanced police presence and patrols in these areas were also instituted.

Turkish official sources revealed that U.K. authorities, recognizing PKK as a terrorist organization as well, have been focusing their efforts on curbing terrorism financing, money laundering and recruitment activities linked to the group.

These efforts reportedly stem from intelligence regularly shared by Turkish authorities with their British counterparts, culminating in the decision to conduct the recent operation.

One of the raided venues — a purported extension of PKK — was temporarily shut down for an intensive two-week examination.

Sources emphasized the significance of this crackdown, highlighting the resultant anxiety within PKK-affiliated circles in the U.K.

In the wake of the detentions, tensions flared as PKK sympathizers in London staged protests. At a gathering outside a community center in Haringey, clashes erupted between demonstrators and police officers attempting to erect barricades, leading to the detention of four individuals.

The following day, further demonstrations descended into chaos as protesters hurled water bottles at officers, prompting renewed altercations.