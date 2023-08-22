London police drop probe into King Charles III's charity

LONDON

British police said yesterday they had dropped an inquiry into King Charles III's charitable foundation, The Prince's Trust, over claims of a cash-for-honors scandal involving a Saudi businessman.

The probe was launched last year after the head of foundation, Michael Fawcett, resigned in 2021 following an internal investigation into the allegations.

Tycoon Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz had donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles.

Fawcett, Charles's longstanding former valet who was close to him for decades, was alleged to have coordinated efforts to grant a royal honor and even U.K. citizenship to Mahfouz, who had denied any wrongdoing.

However, in a statement London's Metropolitan Police force said that after investigating and consulting with prosecutors, it had decided to end the inquiry.

"After careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter," it said.

"Should any new information or evidence come to light that requires further assessment, this will be carried out by the Met's Special Enquiry Team," it said, adding that "nobody has been arrested or charged during the course of this investigation.”

Charles' foundation, helps jobless people get back into work and start small businesses.