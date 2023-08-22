London police drop probe into King Charles III's charity

London police drop probe into King Charles III's charity

LONDON
London police drop probe into King Charles IIIs charity

British police said yesterday they had dropped an inquiry into King Charles III's charitable foundation, The Prince's Trust, over claims of a cash-for-honors scandal involving a Saudi businessman.

The probe was launched last year after the head of foundation, Michael Fawcett, resigned in 2021 following an internal investigation into the allegations.

Tycoon Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz had donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles.

Fawcett, Charles's longstanding former valet who was close to him for decades, was alleged to have coordinated efforts to grant a royal honor and even U.K. citizenship to Mahfouz, who had denied any wrongdoing.

However, in a statement London's Metropolitan Police force said that after investigating and consulting with prosecutors, it had decided to end the inquiry.

"After careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter," it said.

"Should any new information or evidence come to light that requires further assessment, this will be carried out by the Met's Special Enquiry Team," it said, adding that "nobody has been arrested or charged during the course of this investigation.”

Charles' foundation, helps jobless people get back into work and start small businesses.

charity,

WORLD Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

    Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

  2. Erdoğan slams UN peacekeepers for blocking road project in Turkish Cyprus

    Erdoğan slams UN peacekeepers for blocking road project in Turkish Cyprus

  3. İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life

    İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life

  4. ‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign

    ‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign

  5. London police drop probe into King Charles III's charity

    London police drop probe into King Charles III's charity
Recommended
As world warms, Sweden might boost its young wine industry

As world warms, Sweden might boost its young wine industry
Russias Luna-25 probe crashes on the Moon

Russia's Luna-25 probe crashes on the Moon
‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign

‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign
Italians cope with invasion of blue crabs

Italians cope with invasion of blue crabs
İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life

İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life
Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium

Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium

WORLD Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra returned from 15 years in exile on Tuesday and was immediately jailed, but his time behind bars could be cut short with his party on the cusp of winning back power.

ECONOMY This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

Fishermen in the Black Sea region are hopeful that they will catch plenty of anchovy in this hunting season that will start on Sept. 1.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.