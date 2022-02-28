London drops Bolshoi, Eurovision bars Russia

LONDON

The Royal Opera House has canceled a planned tour to London by Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet, while the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House had been in the final stages of planning,” The Royal Opera said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot now go ahead.”

Meanwhile, the glitzy annual musical pageant, which has millions of viewers in Europe and even Australia, will go ahead without any acts from Russia, the EBU’s executive board decided.

“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,” the union said on Twitter.

“We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

“In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” it said.

In addition, Russia residents will also be blocked from voting in the competition.

The 66th edition is set to be held in May in Turin after the victory of lederhosen-wearing Italian rockers Maneskin in 2021.

The invasion is causing a series of culture clashes across Europe and the United States.

Acclaimed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, chief of Saint Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre and known for his warm Kremlin ties, was suddenly dropped from concerts where he was due to lead the Vienna Philharmonic at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Gergiev has also faced pressure to speak out in Milan, where he is leading Tchaikovsky’s “The Queen of Spades” at the Teatro alla Scala.

If he doesn’t, “the collaboration will be over,” Milan’s mayor told the media.