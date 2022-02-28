London drops Bolshoi, Eurovision bars Russia

  • February 28 2022 07:00:00

London drops Bolshoi, Eurovision bars Russia

LONDON
London drops Bolshoi, Eurovision bars Russia

The Royal Opera House has canceled a planned tour to London by Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet, while the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House had been in the final stages of planning,” The Royal Opera said in a statement. 

“Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot now go ahead.”

Meanwhile, the glitzy annual musical pageant, which has millions of viewers in Europe and even Australia, will go ahead without any acts from Russia, the EBU’s executive board decided.

“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,” the union said on Twitter. 

“We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

“In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” it said. 

In addition, Russia residents will also be blocked from voting in the competition.

The 66th edition is set to be held in May in Turin after the victory of lederhosen-wearing Italian rockers Maneskin in 2021. 

The invasion is causing a series of culture clashes across Europe and the United States.

Acclaimed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, chief of Saint Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre and known for his warm Kremlin ties, was suddenly dropped from concerts where he was due to lead the Vienna Philharmonic at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Gergiev has also faced pressure to speak out in Milan, where he is leading Tchaikovsky’s “The Queen of Spades” at the Teatro alla Scala.

If he doesn’t, “the collaboration will be over,” Milan’s mayor told the media.

WORLD Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives

Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

    Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

  2. Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

    Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

  3. Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

    Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins

    Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
Recommended
Africa faces tough job not to become world’s plastic ‘dustbin’

Africa faces tough job not to become world’s plastic ‘dustbin’
Afghan universities reopen, but few women return

Afghan universities reopen, but few women return
Jennifer Hudson wins top honor at 53rd NAACP Image Awards

Jennifer Hudson wins top honor at 53rd NAACP Image Awards
Sidewalk is new catwalk outside Milan fashion shows

Sidewalk is new catwalk outside Milan fashion shows
’The Desperate Hour,’ a film lost in the woods

’The Desperate Hour,’ a film lost in the woods
Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye

Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye
WORLD Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives

Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives

Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane were under water Monday after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed eight people.

ECONOMY US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion

US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion

Energy companies bid a record $4.37 billion on Feb. 25 for leases to develop wind power off the U.S. east coast, authorities said, after sales key to America’s renewable electricity ambitions.

SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”