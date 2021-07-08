London-based Turkish artist releases album in digital platform

  • July 08 2021 11:22:00

London-based Turkish artist releases album in digital platform

ISTANBUL
London-based Turkish artist releases album in digital platform

Turkish musician Olcay Bayır, who lives in London, has released her new album “Inside - İçerde” on digital platform.

Four songs in the album paint an emotion-portrait of Bayır’s inner life during the pandemic.

“Lockdown was imposed just two days before we were to go on a tour. The world stopped and we had to find ourselves. Many musicians started to record or stream from home, but this was not something that I was used to. It is not easy to work with other musicians remotely. There are many problems, including having different ideas about the music. When you are together in a studio you can discuss and exchange ideas more easily. But I’m really happy with the final result,” Bayır said in a statement.

Born in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, Bayır started composing songs at an early age. When she was a teenager, she moved to London with her family.

Nominated for best newcomer in the Songlines Music Awards 2015 for her debut album “Neva,” Olcay has been described as “one of the finest, most intriguing singers on the British world music scene, with a style that reflects her complex history” by The Guardian.

The new digital album’s musicians include Deniz Mahir Kartal, Serdar Barçın, Erdoğan Bayır, Murat Sığırcı, Ignacio Monteverde, Engin Sagun, Memed Mert Baycan, Alistair Mac Sween, Erdi Arslan, Christian Prior, Kostas Kopanaris, Mehmet Bal and Tom McCredie.

Turkey, artist,

TURKEY Jabs given in Turkey valid for vaccine certificates, says health minister

Jabs given in Turkey valid for vaccine certificates, says health minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

    Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

  2. Hundreds of carpets color up landscape in southern Antalya

    Hundreds of carpets color up landscape in southern Antalya

  3. Owner raises price of island on sale for two years

    Owner raises price of island on sale for two years

  4. Well done President Tatar

    Well done President Tatar

  5. Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

    Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths
Recommended
Fight for paintings between Turkish, Italian galleries

Fight for paintings between Turkish, Italian galleries
Turkeys Rize aims to shine with its culinary delights

Turkey's Rize aims to shine with its culinary delights
Chanel splashes plenty of colour at haute couture live show

Chanel splashes plenty of colour at haute couture live show

Jivan Gasparyan dies aged 93

Jivan Gasparyan dies aged 93
Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off with baroque night

Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off with baroque night
Daily Milliyet to play role in gender equality

Daily Milliyet to play role in gender equality
WORLD World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

World passes 4 mln COVID deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

More than four million people have now died from COVID-19, the WHO said on July 7, as many rich nations prepare to loosen restrictions even as countries in Asia battle surging infections.

ECONOMY Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on July 9

Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on July 9

Algerian energy company Hyproc Shipping's LNG carrier, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, is due to arrive in Turkey on July 9, according to ship-tracking data on July 7.

SPORTS Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts

Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts

Turkey has embraced a 13-year-old handballer after an interview where she cries while recalling people telling her she can’t play with boys and wear shorts drew nationwide support for her.