London, Athens could share Parthenon Marbles in deal

London, Athens could share Parthenon Marbles in deal

LONDON
London, Athens could share Parthenon Marbles in deal

The chair of the British Museum said on Feb. 16 that the U.K. and Greece are working on a deal that would see his institution’s Parthenon Marbles displayed in both London and Athens.

George Osborne said talks with the Greek government had been “constructive.”

“I think there is a way forward where these sculptures... could be seen both in London and in Athens, and that will be a win-win for Greece and for us,” he told the BBC.

The antiquities, also known as the Elgin Marbles, mostly consist of the remnants of a frieze that ran around the outer walls of the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis in Athens.

Carved in the 5th century BC, they were taken in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin and ended up in the British Museum, which for decades rebuffed Greek demands for their return.

Athens argues the sculptures were taken illegally when Greece was under Ottoman Turkish occupation and should be returned for permanent display beside the other surviving Parthenon sculptures that are in the Greek capital’s Acropolis Museum.

The British Museum insists it will not break up its collection, but there has been a change of tone recently as museums around the world seek to address concerns about the way ancient artifacts were acquired during periods of imperial domination and colonial expansion.

The museum has said it wants a “Parthenon partnership” with Greece.

Osborne, a former U.K. Treasury chief, said he was “reasonably optimistic” about striking a deal, but cautioned that “it may well not come to anything.”

“It’s a very hard problem to solve but I think there is a way forward,” he said.

In December, Pope Francis said he would send back to Greece three smaller fragments of sculptures from the Parthenon that the Vatican Museums have held for two centuries.

UK,

WORLD Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols
LATEST NEWS

  1. Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

    Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

  2. White House defends response to toxic train derailment

    White House defends response to toxic train derailment

  3. European allies vow more support for Kiev at security meet

    European allies vow more support for Kiev at security meet

  4. Quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses

    Quake victims sleep in trains, tents, greenhouses

  5. Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in quake rubble

    Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in quake rubble
Recommended
Remote ‘Banshees’ islands reap Oscars tourism boom

Remote ‘Banshees’ islands reap Oscars tourism boom
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia
Was Neruda poisoned Probe members say inconclusive

Was Neruda poisoned? Probe members say inconclusive
It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic

It was ‘haunting’: Ballard recalls mission to Titanic
‘One Million Years BC’ actress Raquel Welch dies at 82

‘One Million Years BC’ actress Raquel Welch dies at 82
Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale
WORLD Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Five US officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Five former police officers pleaded not guilty on Feb. 17 to charges they murdered Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after a beating in the southern US city of Memphis, Tennessee.
ECONOMY Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%

Long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.32%

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in five weeks, bad news for home shoppers heading into the spring buying season.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.