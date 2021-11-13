Locals enter, exit village through door

  • November 13 2021 07:00:00

Locals enter, exit village through door

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Locals enter, exit village through door

Residents and visitors enter and leave the Oğulbeyli village, located in the İhsaniye district of the Aegean province of Afyonkarahisar, by opening and closing the door at the entrance of the village, continuing a centurial tradition.

The village was founded in 1886 by the Turkish migrants from Bulgaria and the “first villagers of Oğulbeyli” located a wooden entrance door and put walls around the village as measures to protect houses and animals.

In time, an iron sliding gate replaced a wooden door, but the tradition went on for decades. 

“The one who comes, opens the door; the one who leaves, closes it,” Mehmet Şahin, a retired teacher living in the village, said. “I’ve known the door since my childhood. Back then it was wooden.”

The population of the village was only 25 over a century ago. Today it is 150, but in the summers, with the villagers coming back from the central Afyonkarahisar, the number increases to 450.

“This is an ancestral heritage left to us. We continue the tradition,” Mahir Sarıkaya, the head of the village, noted, but said they had to alter some rules to keep up with this day and age.

“The door used to be locked in previous times. But we do not do that now as there is dense traffic into and out of the village.”

Mustafa Demirli, a farmer and a shepherd, is also fond of the village’s door. “Once the door is closed, I am at ease that my animals cannot run away from the village,” he stressed.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia

Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

    Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

  2. Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

    Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

  3. Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

    Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

  4. Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce

    Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce

  5. Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger

    Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger
Recommended
Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia

Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia
Turkey reiterates its continued support to Libyan Government

Turkey reiterates its continued support to Libyan Government
Bolu mayor announces ‘controversial’ wedding fee tariffs

Bolu mayor announces ‘controversial’ wedding fee tariffs
Turks spend more than 4 hours watching TV last year

Turks spend more than 4 hours watching TV last year
Africans on Hakkari women’s team ‘happy’ to be in Turkey

Africans on Hakkari women’s team ‘happy’ to be in Turkey
Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide
WORLD Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Nov. 12 ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.
ECONOMY Getir enters US market with Chicago

Getir enters US market with Chicago

Istanbul-based Getir, the pioneer of ultra-fast grocery delivery business, announced on Nov. 12 that it entered the U.S. market with its services in Chicago.
SPORTS Turkey to sweat in last ‘win-wait’ matches

Turkey to sweat in last ‘win-wait’ matches

Turkey will host Gibraltar in Istanbul on Nov. 13 and challenge Montenegro in Podgorica on Nov. 16 in the last two matches of Group G, hoping to win both, while waiting for the Netherlands and Norway to lose points to qualify for the 2020 World Cup.