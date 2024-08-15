Locale Firenze embraces seasonality

EBRU ERKE

At Locale Firenze, you need to engage all your senses to fully appreciate the food in front of you. Relying on just one sense isn't enough. For instance, the petite burrata, presented on a pink plate with gold leaf trim, is actually crafted from pine nut milk and pulp instead of cow's milk, offering a unique flavor that surprises you when you taste it. Additionally, when crisps shaped like crayfish are served, a large red hand appears beside the plate, you are instructed to lick its thumb. Once you lick and swallow the piece beneath the thumb and then eat a crisp, the meal's flavor profile is perfectly enhanced.

When the ribollita with beans, a traditional Tuscan countryside dish, is served, you're given a pair of glasses with a large nose and mustache. As soon as you say, "That's too much," the aroma of fried bread that was meant to be included in the ribollita but wasn't, fills your senses through the glasses, enhancing your meal just like the crayfish did. Next, a mini radio is placed before you, and a lunchbox arrives accompanied by the cheerful sounds of schoolchildren at play. Inside the lunchbox are more refined delicacies than the typical ones our mothers used to pack, neatly arranged side by side.

"Our philosophy focuses on elevating local produce and embracing seasonality. We blend modern techniques with traditional methods to create new forward-thinking aromas and stimulate guests' palates while staying grounded in the classics," explains Chef Simone about his culinary philosophy.

Young chef Simone Caponnetto, in his early thirties, trained under the Roux brothers at the three Michelin-starred Waterside Inn in Bray, U.K., and then gained experience with two-starred chefs Yoshihiro Narisawa and Heinz Beck in Tokyo, as well as with Andoni Luis Aduriz at Mugaritz. Afterward, he returned to his homeland. His time with these prominent chefs allowed him to view ingredients from a fresh perspective, always prioritizing flavor while striving to make a distinctive impact. However, he aimed to stand out and make a significant difference in his work. His inventive personality led him to create dishes that engage all your senses, incorporating playful elements that bring a smile to your face as you dine, which he called his "5 Sensi" (5 Senses) tasting menu. Additionally, it's important to acknowledge the contributions of General Manager Faramaz Poosty, Restaurant Manager, and Head Sommelier Stefano Rizzi to both the restaurant and the bar.

It's important to visit Locale Firenze's bar, which was recognized as one of the World's 50 Best Bars in 2023. The team explains the philosophy behind their success as follows. "Our philosophy centers on elevating local products and embracing seasonality. We blend modern techniques with ancestral methods to craft new aromas, prioritize forward-thinking and provocation, while staying grounded in industry classics."

The Concini Palace, the building in which Locale Firenze is located, has an extensive and unique history strongly tied to Florentine politics during the time of the Medici family. Undergoing a recent restoration, the space has been brought back to life. The remarkably preserved Concini Palace is a time machine that takes us back to the 1200s and 1500s. I strongly recommend that you ask for a tour of this magnificent building before or after your meal.