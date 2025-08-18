Local woodcarver repairs turtle’s broken shell

MUĞLA

A turtle with a cracked shell in the southwestern city of Muğla’s Fethiye has received a unique repair from a local woodcarver and is now awaiting release back into its natural habitat.

Volunteers from a nature association discovered the turtle on a roadside and promptly brought it to a veterinary clinic.

Its upper shell was broken, but veterinarians confirmed that its internal organs were unharmed.

They warned, however, that water or debris entering the fracture could pose a serious risk to the turtle’s survival.

Following the veterinary advice, volunteer Pınar Urav turned to local woodcarver Kadir Güven.

Using natural epoxy, a resin commonly used in woodwork, Güven rebuilt the damaged shell.

“I made a mold of the break, shaped the epoxy outside the shell, then attached it. After sanding and sealing with plant-based silicone, I coated it with epoxy to protect it from water and external damage,” Güven explained.

This is the fourth turtle he has helped in this way.

Urav emphasized the importance of the intervention.

“A turtle’s shell is part of its body. Living with a broken shell is nearly impossible,” she noted.

Thus, this repair isn’t just cosmetic, it protects the turtle’s internal organs and gives it a real chance to survive, according to Urav.

Volunteers will observe the turtle for a short while, keeping it away from direct sunlight until the repair fully sets.

Once fully stable, it will be returned to its natural habitat.

"Turtles don’t just eat plants but also need insects, so proper nutrition is only possible in the wild. We are currently helping this turtle, but we want to complete its procedures as soon as possible and release it into the wild,” Urav explained.