Local shipyards lead global fishing vessel production

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has emerged as the world’s top producer and exporter of fishing vessels, marking a major milestone in its growing maritime industry.

According to Cem Seven, chairman of the Ship and Yacht Exporters Association (GYHİB), Turkish shipyards have outpaced global competitors in both the production and export of specialized fishing vessels over the past three years.

Seven emphasized that Türkiye’s ship, yacht and marine equipment exports reached $1.17 billion by July 2025, following strong performances in previous years: $1.45 billion in 2022, $1.94 billion in 2023, and $1.91 billion in 2024.

Notably, $210 million worth of exports were recorded in just the first week of July this year.

From the beginning of the year until July 7–8, total exports in the sector reached $1.1 billion, he said, noting that this figure is $40–50 million higher than the same period last year.

He stated that Türkiye closed 2024 with approximately $480 million in yacht exports. “We are especially successful in building mega yachts,” Seven said. “We’re climbing the global ranks rapidly.”

“Thanks to the success of our shipyards, Türkiye has become the world champion in fishing vessel exports,” Seven said.

“We’ve surpassed Spain and secured the top spot globally. Last year alone, we exported $354 million worth of fishing vessels,” he added.

The country’s shipbuilding sector has also gained recognition for its expertise in constructing mega yachts, tugboats and other specialized vessels such as live fish carriers, crab boats and offshore support ships.

Seven also noted that Türkiye ranks among the top three global exporters of tugboats and is within the top ten for yacht exports.