Local man donates Turkish cologne bottles he collected for 50 years

  • April 18 2020 07:08:00

Local man donates Turkish cologne bottles he collected for 50 years

SAMSUN
Local man donates Turkish cologne bottles he collected for 50 years

A man who lives in the Black Sea province of Samsun has donated 500 bottles of Turkish cologne, “kolonya,” that he has collected over the past 50 years to his relatives since the coronavirus arrived in Turkey

After doctors suggested the cologne could be a substitute to handwashing, the main preventative measure against getting infected with COVID-19, Turks had scrambled to find bottles due to skyrocketing demand and companies running out of supply. This prompted the 88-year-old Necmi Hopaç, who lives in the Alaçam district, to open his unique collection of 3,000 bottles.

Cologne has a very important place in Turkish culture, with every house having one bottle at least stored.

The ethanol-based concoction’s high alcohol content can kill more than 80 percent of germs and act as an effective hand disinfectant, the doctors had said.

Explaining that he has bought various cologne types with different fragrances like lemon, figs, tangerines, olives and tobacco for years, Hopaç said that those who heard that he had a collection at home came to visit him constantly.

“My wife does not like cologne because she has asthma. I would buy cologne secretly from her and bring them home. I like my cologne bottles like they are my children,” Hopaç said.

“I hold the key of the room constantly and lock the room. I enter the room every day and look at my colognes,” he noted, adding his passion for the bottles.

MOST POPULAR

  1. People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

    People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,769 with 78,546 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,769 with 78,546 total cases

  3. Full lockdown against coronavirus would be very costly: Presidential spokesperson

    Full lockdown against coronavirus would be very costly: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

    Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

  5. German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic

    German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic
Recommended
Treasure hunters destroy historic structure in Şile

Treasure hunters destroy historic structure in Şile
Music, dance performance pleases neighbors amid lockdown

Music, dance performance pleases neighbors amid lockdown
Melting glaciers reveal mountain pass from Viking era

Melting glaciers reveal mountain pass from Viking era
Turkeys bazaar added to temporary UNESCO Heritage list

Turkey's bazaar added to temporary UNESCO Heritage list
800K people visit online museums amid virus

800K people visit online museums amid virus
Borusan Contemporary opens Bill Viola exhibition on digital

Borusan Contemporary opens Bill Viola exhibition on digital
WORLD Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

Medicines and protective medical equipment sent from Greek Cyprus to Turkish Cyprus as part of routine governmental procedures carried out within the bi-communal health committee have caused a state crisis in the north of the island.
ECONOMY Turkish automakers set to resume production

Turkish automakers set to resume production

Most of the Turkish automotive companies are planning to reopen manufacturing plants next week after nearly a one-month-long suspension due to measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.