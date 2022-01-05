Local man distributed 50,000 pairs of shoes to children in six years

  • January 05 2022 07:00:00

Local man distributed 50,000 pairs of shoes to children in six years

BİTLİS
Local man distributed 50,000 pairs of shoes to children in six years

A local man in Turkey’s east has been traveling from village to village for six years, meeting the needs of families in need.

Kadir Özdemir, a 31-year-old man who grew up under state protection since his father passed away before he was born and his mother succumbed to death while she was giving birth to him, visits villages in Turkey’s east from time to time, providing shoes to less-fortunate children.

Having reached a large audience on social media and delivered shoes purchased with the support of philanthropists across Turkey to children with his volunteer friends, Özdemir said that he distributed nearly 50,000 pairs of shoes in this short period of time.

“I go everywhere to make children happy. I’m doing this because I don’t forget where I come from,” Özdemir noted during his latest visit to a couple of villages in the province of Bitlis.

“When I received a pair of shoes while I was at the orphanage, it meant the world to me. We were very happy when we received gifts and shoes. We even used to sleep with these gifts sometimes,” Özdemir said, adding that he wants to continue on the same path.

Noting that he faced difficulties reaching some settlements in the region due to the winter conditions, Özdemir thanked everyone who sent help by responding to his social media posts.

donate,

ARTS & LIFE Rare leopard captured in northern Iraq

Rare leopard captured in northern Iraq
MOST POPULAR

  1. Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

    Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

  2. MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey

    MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey

  3. Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

    Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

  4. People over 60 at risk, health minister warns

    People over 60 at risk, health minister warns

  5. CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes

    CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes
Recommended
Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert

Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert
Waste management should be reviewed to avoid mucilage: Experts

Waste management should be reviewed to avoid mucilage: Experts
Hatching spot for sea turtles under risk due to makeshift gazebos

Hatching spot for sea turtles under risk due to makeshift gazebos
Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east, shuts schools

Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east, shuts schools
Turkey’s highest dam begins to hold water

Turkey’s highest dam begins to hold water
Some 55 FETÖ suspects nabbed in simultaneous ops

Some 55 FETÖ suspects nabbed in simultaneous ops
WORLD Russia and Iran want to return to an era where the great powers decide: Op-ed

Russia and Iran want to return to an era where the great powers decide: Op-ed

Russian identity in the USSR was always the same as Soviet, and the Russian SFSR was the only republic of fifteen that did not have its own institutions. Russian nationalism has always therefore been unsure of what constitutes “Russia.” Is the territory of the former USSR the same as “historic Russia” as President Vladimir Putin recently said, or is “Russia” the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russian-Belarusian union, Russian World, or Eurasia Economic Union? Most likely Russian nationalists see all of them as “Russia.”
ECONOMY Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021

Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021

According to the data from the foreign exchange assets and liabilities of non-financial companies, assets increased by $5.47 billion while liabilities decreased by $382 million in October 2021, compared with September 2021, the Turkish Central Bank has announced.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.