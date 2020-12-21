Local man carves wood pieces into beautiful spoons

  • December 21 2020 07:00:00

Local man carves wood pieces into beautiful spoons

HATAY
Local man carves wood pieces into beautiful spoons

Ahmet Eden, an 80-year-old villager living in the foothills of the Amanos Mountains in the southern province of Hatay, has been carving pieces of wood into beautiful works of art, shaping them as spoons to use them as gifts.

He first took an interest in handicraft at the age of 16 when his uncle noticed his talent.

“Back then, there were not so many kinds of spoons, everyone used the wooden ones. In exchange for his spoons, his neighbors would give my uncle chicken,” Eden said, noting that he has made these spoons now to be put into the dowry of the girls who are about to get married.

Continuing this skill for more than 60 years despite his advanced age, Eden carries the branches of pine, hornbeam, juniper and plane trees that he collects from the mountain and brings them to his home garden.

Carving the wood pieces that he collects from the mountain into spoons, Eden presents his handcrafted products as a work of art to those around him.

To make the products, he uses axes and cutters and then sands them to make them ready for use, Eden said, noting that he makes seven or eight spoons a day.

He also said that he had taught his grandchildren how to make wooden spoons as well.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. First Turkey-China freight train completes historic trip

    First Turkey-China freight train completes historic trip

  2. Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week

    Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week

  3. German police bust crime ring based at Turkish call center

    German police bust crime ring based at Turkish call center

  4. Sanctions threats on Turkey will disappoint: Erdoğan

    Sanctions threats on Turkey will disappoint: Erdoğan

  5. Virus-positive wife ‘spat on my face to infect me,’ says doctor husband

    Virus-positive wife ‘spat on my face to infect me,’ says doctor husband
Recommended
New artifacts found in Black Sea region excavations

New artifacts found in Black Sea region excavations
Santa Claus bikers parade in Tokyo against child abuse

Santa Claus bikers parade in Tokyo against child abuse
Oscars museum delayed again as pandemic grips Los Angeles

Oscars museum delayed again as pandemic grips Los Angeles
Smuggled orangutans start new life after repatriation to Indonesia

Smuggled orangutans start new life after repatriation to Indonesia
Contemporary Istanbul opens virtually

Contemporary Istanbul opens virtually
Antalya, hometown of Santa Claus

Antalya, hometown of Santa Claus
WORLD Denmark to dig up millions of mink from mass graves

Denmark to dig up millions of mink from mass graves

Millions of mink will be dug up from mass graves in Denmark after some had resurfaced, prompting complaints from residents about possible health risks, the country's government said on Dec. 20.
ECONOMY Turkish firm converts manned helicopter into UAV

Turkish firm converts manned helicopter into UAV

A Turkish technology firm has converted a helicopter into an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with high payload and long flight time and range to meet military and civilian needs.

SPORTS Turkeys Şanlı bags silver in Euro Championships

Turkey's Şanlı bags silver in Euro Championships

Turkish athlete Göksu Üçtaş Şanlı on Dec. 20 won the silver medal in floor in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics 2020 European Championships.