Local man carves wood pieces into beautiful spoons

HATAY

Ahmet Eden, an 80-year-old villager living in the foothills of the Amanos Mountains in the southern province of Hatay, has been carving pieces of wood into beautiful works of art, shaping them as spoons to use them as gifts.

He first took an interest in handicraft at the age of 16 when his uncle noticed his talent.

“Back then, there were not so many kinds of spoons, everyone used the wooden ones. In exchange for his spoons, his neighbors would give my uncle chicken,” Eden said, noting that he has made these spoons now to be put into the dowry of the girls who are about to get married.

Continuing this skill for more than 60 years despite his advanced age, Eden carries the branches of pine, hornbeam, juniper and plane trees that he collects from the mountain and brings them to his home garden.

Carving the wood pieces that he collects from the mountain into spoons, Eden presents his handcrafted products as a work of art to those around him.

To make the products, he uses axes and cutters and then sands them to make them ready for use, Eden said, noting that he makes seven or eight spoons a day.

He also said that he had taught his grandchildren how to make wooden spoons as well.