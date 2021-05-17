Local man builds 1,200 cacti garden for wife with cancer

  • May 17 2021 07:00:00

Local man builds 1,200 cacti garden for wife with cancer

ADANA
Local man builds 1,200 cacti garden for wife with cancer

A local man in the Mediterranean province of Adana has built a hobby garden with more than 1,200 cacti to support his spouse with breast cancer.

Fikriye Gülmez and Hasan Gülmez, a couple married for 49 years, went to a doctor for a routine health checkup last year.

During the health checkup, it was found that Fikriye Gülmez has a malignant lesion in her breast.

Fighting against breast cancer since then, Fikriye Gülmez has been spending her treatment process in the hobby garden build by her husband behind their house, where more than 1,200 cacti have been placed.

Noting that his wife’s breast lesion became smaller after the therapy treatments following which she had an operation, Hasan Gülmez stressed that she should not be upset and bored during the process of her treatment.

“She has to constantly smile and deal with it. So, I wanted to do something special for her. I set up this garden because of her passion for flowers,” Hasan Gülmez said, noting that cacti absorb radiation in the body and help give one peace and sleep.

Stating that every day she comes to her cactus garden early in the morning and forgets how time passes there, Fikriye Gülmez said that she spent her day taking care of cacti.

“Those with illnesses should have hobbies, forget all their troubles and become happy. Happiness is already the cure for this disease,” she said.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Dancers of Royal Ballet rehearsing for reopening

Dancers of Royal Ballet rehearsing for reopening
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey moving to gradual normalization phase

    Turkey moving to gradual normalization phase

  2. Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

    Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

    Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

  4. Over 1.45 bln jabs administered across world, Turkey ranks 9th

    Over 1.45 bln jabs administered across world, Turkey ranks 9th

  5. Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

    Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference
Recommended
Turkey’s highest wetland in danger of illegal construction

Turkey’s highest wetland in danger of illegal construction
Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends
Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn
Heavy rain, hail hit Istanbul’s Asian side

Heavy rain, hail hit Istanbul’s Asian side
Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM
Turkey moves to gradual normalization phase

Turkey moves to gradual normalization phase
WORLD Iran set for presidential showdown between heavyweights Larijani, Raisi

Iran set for presidential showdown between heavyweights Larijani, Raisi

Two Iranian political heavyweights, ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi and moderate conservative Ali Larijani, on May 15 launched what may be the main battle in next month’s presidential election.
ECONOMY Marmaray eases goods transfers between Istanbul’s two sides

Marmaray eases goods transfers between Istanbul’s two sides

A net 370,000 tons of goods have been transported via the Marmaray tunnel that connects Istanbul’s Asian and European sides in a year, according to numbers of the TCDD Taşımacılık A.Ş. of the Transportation Ministry.
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.