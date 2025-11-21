Livestream giant Twitch to ban under-16s in Australia

Livestream giant Twitch to ban under-16s in Australia

CANBERRA
Livestream giant Twitch to ban under-16s in Australia

Livestream giant Twitch will be forced to remove all users under the age of 16 when Australia's strict social media laws take effect next month, Canberra's online regulator said on Nov. 21

From Dec. 10, Australia will force social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to remove users under the age of 16 or face hefty fines.

The eSafety Commissioner said that Twitch met its criteria to be banned.

The platform includes "features designed to encourage user interaction, including through livestreaming content," the regulator said.

Pinterest, LegoPlay and WhatsApp will not be banned, but other platforms remain under review.

Twitch says that nearly 70 percent of viewers are aged between 18 and 34, but does not disclose how many are younger. It does not allow any users under the age of 13.

Australian authorities have reserved the right to force all platforms to comply with the legislation.

Tech companies have been critical of Australia's ban, describing it as "vague", "problematic" and "rushed."

There is keen interest in whether the sweeping restrictions can work as regulators around the globe wrestle with the potential dangers of social media.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will introduce a similar bill to restrict children's social media use.

And the Dutch government advised parents this year to forbid children under 15 from using social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sefa Çakırs solo exhibition I Closed the Door from the Outside opens at Vision Art Platform

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

    Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

  2. Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

    Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

  3. Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

    Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

  4. Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

    Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

  5. UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

    UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Recommended
Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in
Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war
Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime
UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory
Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria
Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
WORLD Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿