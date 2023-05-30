‘Little Mermaid’ debut makes box office waves

‘Little Mermaid’ debut makes box office waves

LOS ANGELES
‘Little Mermaid’ debut makes box office waves

Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” netted the top spot at North American box offices on its opening weekend, over the United States’ Memorial Day holiday, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on May 28.

The remake of the 1989 animated tale of an underwater princess who gives up her voice in pursuit of true love on land, starring pop singer Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, raked in $117.5 million in US and Canadian box offices and another $68 million internationally, Exhibitor Relations said.

Despite the number one spot, analyst David A. Gross pointed out that the aquatic adventure’s debut does not represent the biggest opening weekend for a live-action Disney adaptation.

He recalled that 2019’s “The Lion King” and 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast” earned $191.8 million and $174.8 million respectively, over their opening weekends.

“During the last dozen years, Disney has built live-action remakes into a powerhouse phenomenon,” Gross wrote in the FranchiseRe newsletter.

Still, Ariel and friends were able to bump last week’s number one feature “Fast-X” down to a distant number two, with Universal’s action film pulling in only $29.5 million in the Friday to Monday period.

That’s less than half of what the movie, part of the “Fast & Furious” franchise starring Vin Diesel, made during its opening weekend last week.

Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros Movie” were also knocked down one spot each from last weekend to take third and fourth places, making $25.3 million and $7.7 million.

In fifth place was Sony’s new action comedy “The Machine,” which earned $5.8 million and is based on U.S. comedian Bert Kreischer’s stand-up routine.

Rounding out the top 10 were “About My Father” ($5.3 million), “Kandahar” ($3 million), “You Hurt My Feelings” ($1.8 million), “Evil Dead Rise” ($1.2 million) and “Book Club: The Next Chapter” ($1.2 million).

 

Disney+, live action,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo

Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo

    Türkiye calls for calm in northern Kosovo

  2. Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek

    Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek

  3. Italian intelligence agents among dead in tourist boat accident

    Italian intelligence agents among dead in tourist boat accident

  4. Lula, Maduro launch 'new era' in Brazil-Venezuela ties

    Lula, Maduro launch 'new era' in Brazil-Venezuela ties

  5. Russia launches pre-dawn air raid on Kiev, Moscow attacked by drones

    Russia launches pre-dawn air raid on Kiev, Moscow attacked by drones
Recommended
From ashes and debris, iconic Beirut museum reopens

From ashes and debris, iconic Beirut museum reopens
Jews protest against Waters concert

Jews protest against Waters concert

Excavations start on popular Sedir Island

Excavations start on popular Sedir Island
Venice’s Grand Canal turns bright green

Venice’s Grand Canal turns bright green
Lipizzan horses gain UNESCO recognition

Lipizzan horses gain UNESCO recognition
Egypt unveils ancient workshops

Egypt unveils ancient workshops
WORLD Italian intelligence agents among dead in tourist boat accident

Italian intelligence agents among dead in tourist boat accident

Two Italian intelligence agents and a former member of the Israeli security forces died when a boat carrying tourists overturned in strong winds on Lake Maggiore in Italy, officials said Monday.
ECONOMY Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek

Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with former Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, according to a columnist in daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS Mother-daughter duo becomes kickboxing champions

Mother-daughter duo becomes kickboxing champions

An athlete who won the European Cup four times in kickboxing, which she started with the aim of losing weight, and her mother, who also started training to support her daughter, have become world champions together.