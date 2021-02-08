Life of Turkey’s first elected female mayor to be made into film

ISTANBUL

The life of Turkey’s first elected female mayor, Leyla Atakan, will be made into a film called “Leyla Hanım” (Ms. Leyla), daily Hürriyet has reported.

Actress Naz Elmas will play Atakan in the documentary-film, which will be directed by Mustafa Yılmaz.

“I am very impressed by her courage and conscience and intrigued by her tragic death,” said Elmas.

Born in 1925, Atakan was the mayor of the northwestern province of Kocaeli between 1968 and1971.

Atakan died on Feb. 10, 1971 in a car accident where the vehicle she was in had crashed into a truck.

Elmas said she has been reading all newspaper articles in archives about her.

According to the daily, the shooting of “Leyla Hanım” will begin at the end of February.

Elmas, 37, is a movie and stage actress, mostly known for her roles in the Turkish science-fiction comedy film “G.O.R.A.” and the TV-series “Haziran Gecesi” (Night of June).