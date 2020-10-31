Libyan premier takes back decision to resign

  • October 31 2020 10:34:57

Libyan premier takes back decision to resign

TRIPOLI- Anadolu Agency
Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj said on Oct. 30 he took back his decision to resign at the end of October.

Sarraj will remain in office until the ongoing intra-Libyan political dialogue talks come to an end, Libyan government spokesman Galib al-Zaklai said on Twitter.

This came a day after the High Council of State urged al-Sarraj, the head of the Presidential Council, to stay until a new presidential council is selected in order to avoid a political vacuum and for Libya’s stability.

The UN Support Mission in Libya and the parliament in Tripoli also called on al-Sarraj to postpone his decision, citing "reasons of higher interest."

Al-Sarraj announced in September his "sincere desire" to hand over duties to the next executive authority no later than the end of October.

