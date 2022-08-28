Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry

  • August 28 2022 10:19:00

Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry

TRIPOLI
Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry

Clashes between backers of Libya’s rival governments killed at least 32 people, the health ministry said Sunday in a new toll, after a battle that sparked fears of major new conflict.

Armed groups had exchanged fire that damaged several hospitals and set buildings on fire starting Friday evening, the worst fighting in the Libyan capital since a landmark 2020 ceasefire.

A cautious calm had set in by Saturday evening, an AFP correspondent said.

The fighting came after months of mounting tensions between backers of Abdulhamid Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, whose rival administrations are vying for control of the North African country which has seen more than a decade of violence since a 2011 uprising.

Dbeibah’s administration, installed in the capital as part of a United Nations-led peace process after the end of the last major battle in 2020, has so far prevented Bashagha from taking office there, arguing that the next administration should be the product of elections.

Bashagha was appointed by Libya’s eastern-based parliament earlier this year and is backed by powerful eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar, whose 2019 attempt to seize the capital by force turned into a year-long civil war.

Bashagha, a former interior minister, had initially ruled out the use of violence to take power in Tripoli but had since hinted that he could resort to force.

Libya plunged into chaos following the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a Western-backed uprising, with myriad armed groups and foreign powers moving to fill the power vacuum.

Certain armed groups seen as neutral in the latest crisis had moved to back Dbeibah this weekend to push back Bashagha’s second attempt to enter the capital.

Both sides exchanged blame on Saturday while world powers appealed for calm.

The UN’s Libya mission called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities", citing "ongoing armed clashes including indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighbourhoods".

On Saturday evening, Dbeibah posted a video of himself surrounded by bodyguards and greeting fighters supporting his administration.

Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity said fighting had broken out after negotiations to avoid bloodshed in the western city collapsed.

Bashagha denied such talks had taken place, and accused Dbeibah’s "illegitimate" administration of "clinging to power".

Local media reported later Saturday that a group of pro-Bashagha militias that had been making their way to the capital from Misrata later turned back.

Analyst Wolfram Lacher wrote on Twitter that Libya’s shifting alliances were "a never-ending story".

"The armed groups that found themselves on the same side in yesterday’s Tripoli fighting will tomorrow clash over turf, positions and budgets," he wrote.

"The factions that were pro-Dbeibah yesterday will challenge him tomorrow."

TÜRKIYE Greece activates S-300s against Turkish F-16s over Aegean

Greece activates S-300s against Turkish F-16s over Aegean
MOST POPULAR

  1. Most marine litter collected in Turkey’s Samsun

    Most marine litter collected in Turkey’s Samsun

  2. Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet atmosphere

    Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet atmosphere

  3. Christie’s to auction Allen’s $1bn-plus art collection

    Christie’s to auction Allen’s $1bn-plus art collection

  4. Parking spaces to be reserved for e-scooters in Istanbul

    Parking spaces to be reserved for e-scooters in Istanbul

  5. 42 Turkish contractors in top 250 list

    42 Turkish contractors in top 250 list
Recommended
Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait

Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait
Pakistan’s south braces for deluge from swollen northern rivers

Pakistan’s south braces for deluge from swollen northern rivers
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant

Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement
Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
WORLD Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry

Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry

Clashes between backers of Libya’s rival governments killed at least 32 people, the health ministry said Sunday in a new toll, after a battle that sparked fears of major new conflict.

ECONOMY Facebook settles Cambridge Analytica privacy suit

Facebook settles Cambridge Analytica privacy suit

Facebook has reached a preliminary agreement in a long-running lawsuit seeking damages from the social network for allowing third parties, including the company Cambridge Analytica, to access users’ private data.     

SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.