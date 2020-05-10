Libya: Attacks give gov’t ‘no choice but to respond’

  • May 10 2020 10:59:00

Libya: Attacks give gov’t ‘no choice but to respond’

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency
Libya: Attacks give gov’t ‘no choice but to respond’

Attacks by renegade commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces left the Libyan government "no choice but to respond," according to a statement from by the prime ministry's press office.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj criticized the international community for staying silent in the face of the attacks.

"The insane attacks carried out by the war criminal Haftar against the capital Tripoli these days are a sign that he was despaired as a result of his successive defeats and that he was nearing the end of his bloody project, which he carried out to take over the administration. The terrible crimes committed by Haftar leave us no choice but to respond with an iron claw by using all our means," said al-Sarraj.

Haftar, the leader of illegal armed forces in eastern Libya, have intensified attacks on civilians since the beginning of May as government forces recently gained the advantage and inflicted severe losses on his militants.

The government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under an U.N.-led political deal.

Libyan army targets Haftar militias

The army targeted Haftar militias in southern Tripoli, Mustafa al-Majai, spokesman for the government's Burkan Al-Ghadab, or Volcano of Rage operation, told Anadolu Agency.

He said clashes resumed after the army attacked Haftar's militias stationed in the Salahaddin region in southern Tripoli.

The army targeted points where the militias launched rocket attacks on civilian settlements in Tripoli during the day, he said, and a vehicle loaded with 2 Grad missile batteries belonging to the militia was destroyed in camp Yarmouk in the south of the city.

Meanwhile, witnesses said there were intense clashes in the Abu Salim and al-Hadba regions south of the capital, and they have seen light traces of the ammunition and heard violent explosions in Tripoli.

At least six civilians were killed in rocket attacks by Haftar's militia at the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, according to the government on May 9.

Parliament's call to UNSC to urgently convene

Parliament urged the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) to urgently convene Saturday to stop attacks by Haftar-affiliated militias.

Lawmakers demanded the U.N. and UNSC make decisions to protect civilians from attacks on their lives and property and said the Council should fulfill its responsibility to protect civilians.

Parliament accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of supporting Haftar and said the UAE "does not care that Libyans are sacrificed."

Haftar's militias are supported by France, Russia, the UAE and Egypt.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

    Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Secluded Kalkan draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

    Secluded Kalkan draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,739 as recoveries exceed 89,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,739 as recoveries exceed 89,000

  5. Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister

    Turkey advancing toward vaccine: Technology minister
Recommended
Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin

Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin
White House Virus Task Force members face quarantine

White House Virus Task Force members face quarantine
Global coronavirus cases surpass 4 mln mark

Global coronavirus cases surpass 4 mln mark
EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

Venezuela asks extradition of US citizen in failed raid

Venezuela asks extradition of US citizen in failed raid
Queen Elizabeth II addresses UK on 75th VE Day

Queen Elizabeth II addresses UK on 75th VE Day
WORLD Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin

Colombian company creates bed that can double as coffin

A Colombian advertising company is pitching a novel if morbid solution to shortages of hospital beds and coffins during the coronavirus pandemic: combine them.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury's cash balance this April posted a deficit of 46.2 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on May 8. 
SPORTS Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer Dario Melnjak feels safe in Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic as he waits for the Turkish Süper Lig season to resume.