Libraries in Türkiye become vibrant community hubs

ANKARA

Türkiye’s libraries are no longer just silent sanctuaries for borrowing books but are evolving into vibrant living spaces that nurture learning, creativity and community spirit.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), 38,737,705 people visited public libraries in 2024, marking a 15 percent increase from the previous year. Registered membership also grew by 8.6 percent, reaching over 6.7 million.

Rising book prices and limited access to periodicals have encouraged readers to turn to libraries, where resources remain free and plentiful.

The growing popularity is driven not only by the extensive access to books, periodicals and online resources but also by the transformation of libraries into spaces where experiences and shared and connections are forged.

Modern libraries now offer far more than shelves of books. Free internet, study spaces, skill workshops and cultural activities make them attractive to students, researchers and families.

In Istanbul, for instance, the Rami Library — one of the largest in Europe — welcomes visitors with free tea, seasonal soups and cozy reading corners.

The library spans 36,000 square meters of indoor space and is recognized as a landmark of sustainable heritage architecture.

In the capital Ankara, the Millet Library near the Presidential Complex offers not only 24/7 access but also complimentary hot beverages, creating a warm environment for night readers. The massive venue can seat up to 5,500 readers.

In smaller cities such as Kütahya in the west and Sivas in the east, local libraries occasionally host “reading breakfasts” or “soup days” to encourage community engagement.

The reimagining of libraries as “living libraries” is also supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. New libraries open almost every week, from bustling city centers to the most remote villages.

Seasonal initiatives, such as the Library Summer/ Semester Program (KÜYAP), running from June 21 to Sept. 7, provide a diverse array of activities, including robotics and origami workshops, Karagöz-Hacıvat shadow plays, multilingual storytelling, and personal development seminars.

The impact has been remarkable. Since 2018, more than 911,000 people have taken part in 22,000 cultural events hosted by libraries. In Istanbul alone, from Beylikdüzü to Tuzla, young people flock to local branches not only to borrow books but also to prepare for exams, take practice tests and benefit from free internet and computer access.