Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

  • September 26 2020 09:34:25

Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

The Greek prime minister called for giving diplomacy a chance with Turkey on resolving the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean in his address to the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 25. 

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that in last year’s general assembly he extended “the hand of friendship and cooperation” to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and showed “willingness to act as a bridge-builder for Turkey in Europe”.

He claimed Turkey escalated the tension in the region and said: “Everybody understands that this constant escalation of tension cannot continue. And I refuse to believe that partnership between close neighbors is not possible.”

Referring to the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, he said it is a proof that “years of suspicion and animosity” can be replaced by “cooperation and mutual understanding”.

“So, let's meet. Let's talk. And let's seek a mutually acceptable solution. Let's give diplomacy a chance. If, after all, we still cannot agree, then we should trust the wisdom of the International Court at the Hague,” he said.

Also referring to the start of exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece, Mitsotakis said that it “is a step in the right direction”.

“If President Erdoğan really believes the U.N. stands as a beacon of hope and a bastion of global cooperation, I would urge him to act in accordance with this fact,” he added.

Greece, with France's support, has disputed Turkey's energy exploration, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, has sent drillships with a military escort to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus also have rights in the region.

To reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure fair sharing of the region's resources.

The 61st round of exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece will start soon, the Greek Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The 60th round, the last of the exploratory talks initiated between the two countries in 2002, was held in Athens on March 1, 2016.

After this date, bilateral negotiations continued in the form of political consultations but did not return to an exploratory framework.

East Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

    Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

  2. US should be wary of protecting Turkey-Greece balance

    US should be wary of protecting Turkey-Greece balance

  3. Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

    Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

  4. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  5. Signatories of Abraham Accords should take a hard look at Cyprus

    Signatories of Abraham Accords should take a hard look at Cyprus
Recommended
Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash
Paris stabbing suspect wasn’t on police radar, minister says

Paris stabbing suspect wasn’t on police radar, minister says
WHO warns 2 million virus deaths possible

WHO warns 2 million virus deaths possible
Turkey extends condolences for Ukrainian plane crash

Turkey extends condolences for Ukrainian plane crash
Two wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

Two wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site
US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares

US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares
WORLD Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

At least 22 people including military cadets were killed and two others were seriously injured on Sept. 25 when a Ukranian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.
ECONOMY Turkeys oil imports up 6.1 pct in July 2020

Turkey's oil imports up 6.1 pct in July 2020

Turkey's total oil imports increased by 6.1 percent to 4.3 million tonnes in July this year compared to the same month last year, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on Sept. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’

Galatasaray wants to build on its current perfect run, and Fenerbahçe aims to show its fans what the squad is capable of when the archrivals play this weekend