Lengthy jail term sought for psychiatrist for manipulating children

Lengthy jail term sought for psychiatrist for manipulating children

ISTANBUL
Lengthy jail term sought for psychiatrist for manipulating children

Istanbul Prosecutor's Office has sought 943 years and nine months in prison for a psychiatrist for manipulating children through drugs and hypnosis and then blackmailing their families with false reports of domestic sexual abuse.

In the indictment prepared by the prosecutor's office, it was stated that the suspect, Süleyman Şahin Zoroğlu, quickly diagnosed 21 victimized children aged between 7 and 18 with multiple personality disorder, prescribed “ketamine” - used for anesthesia and can cause memory loss - and asked sexually explicit questions during the sessions.

After taking this medication, the children believed what the psychiatrist told them with another hypnosis method and complained to their families. The children who were administered ketamine were kept either at the clinic or Zoroğlu's house.

In the general evaluation made, it was noted that none of the children went to the clinic due to sexual abuse allegations and that each child applied with complaints such as distraction and exam stress, which can be encountered frequently depending on their age.

The indictment stated that the suspect claimed that his method of identification was unique and that he personally made the scaling for the identification. It was explained that the process that started after the suspect's method of diagnosis proceeded in a way that was completely intertwined with violations of the law.

"I immediately understand the incestuous relationship through a hunch, by looking at it with a spiritual eye," Zoroğlu said.

Despite a clinic in the Bakırköy district having been established only two years ago, it prepared reports on domestic sexual abuse for a total of 40 children and sent them to the prosecutor's offices. All of these reports bore the signature of Zoroğlu, an expert in child sexual abuse cases working at a Forensic Medicine Institution between 2010 and 2016.

Zoroğlu was dismissed from his duty in 2016 over FETÖ membership and was imprisoned for 15 months. In 2017, he was released from prison on furlough due to his mother's illness and subsequently opened a clinic in Bakırköy.

jail, drugging,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

    Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

  2. New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

    New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

  3. Zelensky says war with Russia in new phase as winter looms

    Zelensky says war with Russia in new phase as winter looms

  4. China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

    China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

  5. Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia

    Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia
Recommended
Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya

Parliament extends mandate for troops in Libya
Number of Syrians migrating to Türkiye declining: Research

Number of Syrians migrating to Türkiye declining: Research
1 million liters of smuggled fuel seized

1 million liters of smuggled fuel seized
Ministry introduces issue of cyberbullying in curriculum

Ministry introduces issue of cyberbullying in curriculum
Board established for water management

Board established for water management
Ski season kicks off in country’s east

Ski season kicks off in country’s east
WORLD New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

Cellphones will be banned in schools across New Zealand, conservative Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Friday, as his fledgling government looks to turn around the country's plummeting literacy rates.
ECONOMY China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

China factory activity shrinks for second straight month

An official survey of Chinese manufacturers shows that factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November, an indicator of weak demand despite various stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.