Legendary ferry set to sail in Bosphorus anew

  • August 15 2022 07:00:00

Legendary ferry set to sail in Bosphorus anew

Emin Mert Kırarslan - ISTANBUL
Legendary ferry set to sail in Bosphorus anew

Paşabahçe, a legendary ferry built in 1952, has sailed its premier voyage in the Bosphorus after a two-year restoration.

The ferry, which was first built as a warship, and was later turned into a ferry cruising on the Bosphorus, was fully restored by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Attending the ceremony held at Haliç Shipyard, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said, “It is extraordinary to relive a history. It is their history that gives cities their character. If the rulers become alienated from the city they live, they also forget the history.”

Giving a big thanks to Sinem Dedetaş, the head of Istanbul’s Cityline Ferry services, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “Women should be in a much more active place in working life, which sees a noticeable increase recently. I think this increase will appear more clearly at a certain period of time.”

The Paşabahçe Ferry was born in 1952 in Taranto, southern Italy, as a warship, and was later refitted into a ferry for the Turkish metropolis straddling the famous Bosphorus waterway.

For 58 years the iconic ship shuttled between the two sides of the Bosphorus, including the Princes’ Islands, but in 2010 Paşabahçe was retired, with over a half-century of service under its oars.

In 2017, however, journalist Adil Bali paid the vessel a visit and decided that idle retirement was not a fitting fate for the iconic ship.

When he first saw the disused ferry, “I felt a pang of sorrow in my heart,” he said. “It was covered all over with grass and moss, and everything was run down.”

He inspired the reconstruction works by posting a petition on change.org calling for the ferry to be saved, and some 6,500 people signed in support.

Türkiye,

SPORTS Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot
MOST POPULAR

  1. Govt’ scrutinizing house prices, says finance minister

    Govt’ scrutinizing house prices, says finance minister

  2. Turkish police focus on 7 suspects in Khashoggi case: Report

    Turkish police focus on 7 suspects in Khashoggi case: Report

  3. Argentina thrashes Australia to top Rugby Championship

    Argentina thrashes Australia to top Rugby Championship

  4. Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades

    Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades

  5. Actor Anne Heche ‘brain dead’ after crash

    Actor Anne Heche ‘brain dead’ after crash
Recommended
Grocery man offers ‘apology coffee’ to famous Brit rockers

Grocery man offers ‘apology coffee’ to famous Brit rockers
Mad honey victim bear named ‘Balkız,’ released to nature

Mad honey victim bear named ‘Balkız,’ released to nature
Landlord becomes ‘guest’ of his tenants

Landlord becomes ‘guest’ of his tenants
Country promotes first female general

Country promotes first female general
Some 11 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

Some 11 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq
Six desecrating Turkish flag detained in Jarabulus

Six desecrating Turkish flag detained in Jarabulus
WORLD Five die in Ecuador blast officials blame on crime gangs

Five die in Ecuador blast officials blame on crime gangs

Five people died and 16 were injured in an explosion Sunday in the Ecuadoran port city of Guayaquil in an attack the government blamed on organized crime, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish contractors awarded $6 bln worth of projects abroad this year

Turkish contractors awarded $6 bln worth of projects abroad this year

Turkish contractors were awarded a total of 156 projects worth $5.94 billion in foreign countries from January to July this year, data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor travels to Copenhagen for a Champions League qualification playoff round first leg game, hoping to get an advantageous score to advance to the group stage of the top European club competition.