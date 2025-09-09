Legacy of Ottoman shipbuilding endures in Bartın with handmade wooden yachts

BARTIN

Once renowned for building warships for the Ottoman fleet, the coastal district of Kurucaşile in the northern province of Bartın now sustains its centuries-old tradition of wooden craftsmanship by producing yachts and fishing boats.

In the villages of Ovatekkeönü and Kapısuyu, eight shipyards operate under modest tarpaulin shelters and simple workshops, where master craftsmen use chestnut, pine and oak to create vessels without modern technology. Each year, around 12 fishing boats and 10 yachts are launched from these yards.

Among them is master builder Hasan Büyükböcek, 65, who entered the trade as an apprentice at 15 alongside his father. Today, he works with his son Mehmet, 36, and six employees, continuing the family craft.

“When clients show us a photograph of the boat they want, we build it directly from our minds, without any drawn project or advanced technology,” Büyükböcek said. “We mostly supply the domestic market, but the tradition itself is what matters the most.”

The number of workshops has declined sharply, from about 25-30 three decades ago to only eight today. Büyükböcek warns that the trade is nearing extinction due to a lack of apprentices. “Young people study until they are 20, and after that it becomes difficult to learn this craft,” he noted.

“We receive some trainees from the local maritime high school, which is encouraging, but more support is needed.”

His son Mehmet, who studied the craft formally before joining his father, emphasized the need for early training and better infrastructure. “Support in transportation, road access and workshops is essential. We want to keep the tradition alive.”