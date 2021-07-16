Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri steps down

BEIRUT

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down on July 15 after failing to form the government for months.

In a press conference after meeting President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace in capital Beirut, he said: "President Aoun's position has not changed, and the amendments he requested are essential ... he told me that it is difficult to reach a consensus, so I stepped down ... may Allah help the country."

On Wednesday, Hariri presented a new Cabinet lineup of 24 ministers, hours after he returned from Cairo where he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Both the leaders have accused each other of creating obstacles in forming a new government.

Lebanon has been unable to come up with a new administration since the resignation of Hassan Diab's Cabinet on Aug. 10, 2020, six days after the massive blast that hit Port of Beirut.

The Arab country is facing a severe economic crisis, with the local currency losing nearly all its value against the US dollar. Streets across the country are witnessing massive protests and rallies.