Lebanon says nearly 2,300 killed in Israel war

BEIRUT

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 2,300 people since March 2, Lebanon's health ministry said, on the first day of the ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

In a statement, the ministry said that at least 2,294 have been killed, in a preliminary toll that included 274 women, 177 children and 100 health workers and rescuers.

"The final toll of the aggression will be made after the rubble has been cleared, the martyrs have been recovered, DNA tests have been completed, and the identities of their owners have been determined," the ministry added.