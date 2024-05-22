Leading AI firms pledge 'responsible' tech development

Leading AI firms pledge 'responsible' tech development

SEOUL
Leading AI firms pledge responsible tech development

More than a dozen of the world's leading artificial intelligence firms pledged at a global summit on Wednesday to develop and use their technology safely, as concern rises over the lack of safeguards for ChatGPT-style AI systems.

Fourteen companies, including South Korea's Samsung Electronics, sprawling tech giant Naver and America's Google and IBM, agreed on the final day of the Seoul summit to "minimize risks" as they push the cutting-edge field forward.

"We commit to continuing to advance research endeavors to promote responsible development of AI models," they said in the Seoul AI Business Pledge.

The companies also promised to "minimize risks, and enable robust evaluations of capabilities and safety."

The two-day summit, co-hosted by South Korea and Britain, gathered top officials from global AI companies such as OpenAI and Google DeepMind to find ways to ensure the safe use of the technology.

Their commitment builds on the consensus reached at the inaugural global AI safety summit at Bletchley Park in Britain last year.

Under their new pledge, the companies also agreed to help socially vulnerable people through AI technologies, although it gave no details on how this would be achieved.

Sixteen tech firms, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic, also pledged on May 21 to make fresh safety commitments that included sharing how they assess the risks of their technology.

That includes what risks are "deemed intolerable" and what the firms will do to ensure that such thresholds are not crossed.

The stratospheric success of ChatGPT soon after its 2022 release sparked a gold rush in generative AI, with tech firms around the world pouring billions of dollars into developing their own models.

Such AI models can generate text, photos, audio and even video from simple prompts and its proponents have heralded them as breakthroughs that will improve lives and businesses around the world.

However, critics, rights activists and governments have warned that they can be misused in a wide variety of ways, including the manipulation of voters through fake news stories or "deepfake" pictures and videos of politicians.

Meanwhile, a PwC study published on May 21 said sectors exposed to AI are seeing rising productivity and faster growth in salaries, even as the technology provokes job insecurity concerns.

Skills which are easily transferable to AI, such as in finance or computer science, have seen "almost fivefold greater labour productivity growth", the global consultancy said.

Job offers requiring AI skills are on the rise, at a rate 3.5 times faster than the average, according to the study of more than 500 million job offers in over 15 countries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low
Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition

Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition
Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region

Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region
Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast

US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast
Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again

Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿