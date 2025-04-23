Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

ANKARA

Turkish lawmakers will launch a series of high-stakes elections on May 15 to select the new parliament speaker, as well as members of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) and the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

The elections come as the term of current Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş expires, triggering a constitutional requirement for an election of the assembly.

Under Turkish law, the parliament speaker is elected twice during a legislative term. The first speaker serves a two-year term, while the second serves until the end of the term, typically three years, unless early elections are called.

The speaker election will follow a multi-round process. A two-thirds majority, or 400 votes, is required in the first two rounds. If no candidate reaches that threshold, a third round will be held with a simple majority of 301 votes needed.

Should no winner emerge, a fourth and final round between the top two candidates will determine the new speaker by a simple plurality.

Simultaneously, lawmakers will elect new members to the HSK, the country’s top judicial oversight body. A minimum of 400 votes will be required in the first round, while 360 votes will be sought in the second round.

Elections for RTÜK, the nation’s broadcasting regulator, will also take place by secret ballot. Candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be deemed elected, provided there is a quorum for the vote.