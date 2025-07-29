Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority

Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority

ISTANBUL
Latest corruption op targets Istanbul’s bus authority

Turkish authorities on July 29 launched fresh operations as part of a corruption investigation targeting the Istanbul Municipality, with the head of the city’s public bus services authority among new detainees.

Authorities detained 22 individuals during raids conducted not only in Istanbul but also in the southern city of Antalya, the northwestern provinces of Bursa and Çanakkale and the northern cities of Giresun and Trabzon.

Among the detainees was İrfan Demet, a former military officer appointed in 2023 as the head of Istanbul’s mass transit authority, İETT.

Along with him, several high-ranking İETT officials — tasked with managing public transportation in Türkiye’s largest city — were detained. Three suspects are still at large, according to the media.

The group is suspected of engaging in corrupt dealings related to tenders issued by İETT and İSFALT, the asphalt production unit under Istanbul Municipality.

The operation came after İSFALT General Manager Burak Korzay was released after benefiting from the “effective remorse law” and cooperating with prosecutors.

Following this latest crackdown, the total number of suspects linked to the investigation has reached 355, with more than 100 currently jailed pre-trial.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has been imprisoned since late March, along with several other district mayors and top officials.

The ongoing investigation, which began in 2024, previously resulted in the arrest of businessman Aziz İhsan Aktaş, who later entered into a cooperation agreement with prosecutors in exchange for a reduced sentence served under house arrest.

case,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top security body vows to deepen national unity

Top security body vows to deepen national unity
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top security body vows to deepen national unity

    Top security body vows to deepen national unity

  2. Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK

    Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK

  3. US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

    US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

  4. Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

    Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

  5. Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

    Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel
Recommended
Top security body vows to deepen national unity

Top security body vows to deepen national unity
Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK

Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK
Helicopter-backed police operation sweeps Istanbul

Helicopter-backed police operation sweeps Istanbul
Türkiye adopts ‘trend-based’ strategy in combating drugs

Türkiye adopts ‘trend-based’ strategy in combating drugs
Commission to play key role on terror-free Türkiye bid: Justice minister

Commission to play key role on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid: Justice minister
Experts push for stricter penalties as Türkiye fights wildfires

Experts push for stricter penalties as Türkiye fights wildfires
Libraries in Türkiye become vibrant community hubs

Libraries in Türkiye become vibrant community hubs
WORLD Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
ECONOMY US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

U.S. economic growth bounced back in the second quarter, government data showed Wednesday, as analysts warned of distortions due to shifting trade flows over President Donald Trump's tariffs.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿