Last photo of Turks killed in Italy helicopter crash unveiled

  • June 15 2022 11:45:00

Last photo of Turks killed in Italy helicopter crash unveiled

ROME
Last photo of Turks killed in Italy helicopter crash unveiled

An Italian news site has published the last photograph of the four Turks taken minutes before a helicopter crash in the northern Italian city of Modena on June 9, without hinting the source.

“The last smile before the tragic accident,” Italy 24 News headlined on June 14.

A “A119 Koala Agusta” model chopper, carrying an Italian pilot, four Turks and two Lebanese, took off from an airport in the city of Lucca on route to Modena on the morning of June 9, however, it went off the radar half an hour later.

The seven dead bodies and the wreckage of the helicopter were found in a highland blanketed with forests two days later.

Turkish Eczacıbaşı Holding admitted immediately that the four Turkish passengers on the helicopter were its employees who were in Italy for an expo visit. The holding listed the names as, “Arif Cez, İlker Uçak, Serhat Kenar and Altuğ Erbil.”

The prosecutor’s office in Reggio Emilia opened an inquiry into the tragic event, however, Italian officials remarked their fear that the cause of the crash would never be discovered.

“The helicopter does not have a black box. Though, these types of choppers may not, it is normal,” an Italian expert visiting the wreckage said to Italian media outlets.

It is alleged that the helicopter crashed as the pilot made a wrong manoeuvre to “escape from the bad weather conditions.”

Turkey,

TURKEY Last photo of Turks killed in Italy helicopter crash unveiled

Last photo of Turks killed in Italy helicopter crash unveiled
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

    Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

  2. Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

    Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

  3. Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

    Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

  4. Amid NATO bid, Sweden vows tougher anti-terror laws

    Amid NATO bid, Sweden vows tougher anti-terror laws

  5. Turkey taking necessary security measures, Ankara says to Israel

    Turkey taking necessary security measures, Ankara says to Israel
Recommended
Greece pushes back more than 41,000 migrants since 2020: Report

Greece pushes back more than 41,000 migrants since 2020: Report
Male cat becomes mascot of champion women’s team

Male cat becomes mascot of champion women’s team
Number of movie halls, audiences falling in Turkey

Number of movie halls, audiences falling in Turkey
Turkish agency renovates church in Lebanon

Turkish agency renovates church in Lebanon
Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar

Turkey favors dialogue with Greece to resolve problems: Akar
Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service
WORLD Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

Switzerland closed its airspace on Wednesday after a computer glitch with the air traffic control system grounded flights, officials said.

ECONOMY More than 3 million tourists visit Antalya

More than 3 million tourists visit Antalya

Antalya, one of Turkey’s major holiday destinations, has welcomed 3.1 million foreign tourists since the start of the year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.