Large US rail union rejects deal

Large US rail union rejects deal

OMAHA
Large US rail union rejects deal

The U.S.’s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Both sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens.

Over half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division who voted opposed the five-year contract despite 24 percent raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn’t do enough to address the lack of paid time off, particularly sick time, and working conditions after the major railroads eliminated nearly one-third of their jobs over the past six years.

“Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard.

Railroaders do not feel valued,” Cardwell said in a statement. “They resent the fact that management holds no regard for their quality of life, illustrated by their stubborn reluctance to provide a higher quantity of paid time off, especially for sickness.”

The group that represents the railroads in negotiations said they were disappointed the union rejected the agreement, but emphasized that no immediate threat of a strike exists because the union agreed to keep working for now.

Four other railroad unions have approved their agreements with freight railroads including BNSF, Union Pacific, Kansas City Southern, CSX and Norfolk Southern, but all 12 unions representing 115,000 workers must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. Another union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, initially rejected its deal but has since renegotiated a new contract. Voting will be completed in mid-November.

 

US,

WORLD US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdoğan-Putin meeting

    Türkiye calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdoğan-Putin meeting

  2. Tomb of ‘Santa Claus’ unearthed in Antalya: Expert

    Tomb of ‘Santa Claus’ unearthed in Antalya: Expert

  3. Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts

    Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts

  4. Türkiye about to be ‘old country': Statistics

    Türkiye about to be ‘old country': Statistics

  5. Large US rail union rejects deal

    Large US rail union rejects deal
Recommended
New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers

New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers
Nissan to sell its Russia assets to Moscow

Nissan to sell its Russia assets to Moscow
Philippines signs SIM card registration law

Philippines signs SIM card registration law
Japan eager to welcome tourists from abroad amid cheap yen

Japan eager to welcome tourists from abroad amid cheap yen
Türkiye’s unemployment rate falls to 9.6 percent

Türkiye’s unemployment rate falls to 9.6 percent
World Bank announces new director for Türkiye

World Bank announces new director for Türkiye
WORLD US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Large US rail union rejects deal

Large US rail union rejects deal

The U.S.’s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Both sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens.

SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.