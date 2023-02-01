Large scale FETÖ ops launched to detain 35 suspects

ANKARA
Within the scope of the FETÖ investigation carried out in 32 provinces, a detention decision has been issued for 35 suspects who were found to have illegally leaked the questions of some exams between 2011-2013.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office started an investigation into the distribution of the questions of some exams, including the public personnel selection and academic personnel exams, to the members of the organization between 2011 and 2013.

Some 35 suspects, whose results were found suspicious in the analysis reports related to the exams and who were determined to be staying in the houses of the terrorist organization, were identified.

A detention decision was issued for the suspects, who were found to be working as academics in various universities.

A simultaneous operation was launched in 32 provinces.

Meanwhile, 10 suspects were detained in a separate FETÖ operation organized simultaneously at several houses and workplaces in Istanbul.

Within the scope of the studies carried out to decipher and apprehend the members of the FETÖ terrorist organization in Istanbul, arrest warrants were issued for 11 suspects.

Simultaneous operations were carried out at several addresses to capture the suspects. While 10 of the suspects were arrested in the operation, efforts are ongoing to capture one fugitive person.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5, 2022.

