Lana Del Rey returns to Coachella

CALIFORNIA

Hordes of music fans arrived in California's Coachella Valley for the premier arts festival that begun Friday and featuring headliners Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator.



Renowned as one of the iconic Coachella figures of the 2010s, Lana Del Rey returned to the festival after a 10-year hiatus, leaving the audience in awe.

During her set on Friday night, Lana Del Rey brought out Billie Eilish for a surprise duet of Eilish's popular song "Ocean Eyes" and Del Rey's chart-topping "Video Games".

Del Rey praised Eilish by saying, "That's the voice of our generation, the voice of your generation." "I'm so grateful she's standing next to me right now, singing my favorite song of hers," she added. Eilish responded by stating that Lana Del Rey has been an inspiration for her.



Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance in the crowd

Just as was rumored earlier this week, Taylor Swift was spotted in attendance of the festival. Supporting her long-time collaborator, singer and songwriter pal Jack Antonoff, Swift's apperance in the audience made her fans abuzz with excitement.



Watching Antonoff's band, Bleachers performing an energetic set on Saturday night, Swift enjoyed the company of her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce.



Suprise performers rock the show



No Doubt -- the group fronted by Gwen Stefani, which reached peak fame in the 1990s -- have also reunited onstage for the first time since 2015. In a surprise performance of the band’s song “Bathwater”, pop icon Olivia Rodrigo joined No Doubt on the Coachella Main Stage.



Argentine DJ Bizarrap also made a show-stopping surprise with an appearance from his collaborator and global superstar Shakira.

Aside from the global social media attention and star-studded performances, it's far from Coachella's buzziest year.

Ticket sales were sluggish compared to seasons past, although prices have rema ined in the $500 range for general admission and over $1,000 for VIP passes.

A decade ago, Coachella entries were snapped up within an hour. This year, weekend one took a month to sell out, while the second round -- for which the lineup essentially remains the same -- still has tickets up for grabs.

Despite the slump in sales, Coachella 2024 features an eclectic line-up including many international acts, a consistent trend at the festival originally centered on alternative rock.