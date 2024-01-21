Laminate claims at Hagia Sophia spark debate

ISTANBUL
The Tourism Ministry has denied allegations of laminate flooring installed during the restoration works in Hagia Sophia after photographs circulating in the media drew backlash from people, clarifying that a removable wooden coating was used on the marble on the stairs to increase slip resistance. 

"The historical stairs and ramp in question were taken under protection due to their deterioration and wear. Due to the excessive slope on the ramp and the slippery marble floor, the removable wooden coating was used in the restoration work to prevent any accidents in terms of visitor safety," the ministry officials said.

“In order not to damage the marble floor, which was the original part during the application, felt was first laid on it. On the felt, the restoration team placed the wooden carcass by compression method. The installation was not assembled in order not to damage the floor and walls," they added.

"Baseless criticisms are being made on social media. The stairs in Hagia Sophia were worn out, and the steps were uneven. In order to prevent people from tripping and falling, wooden supports were installed to level the steps,” said Professor Zeynep Ahunbay, a member of the scientific committee for the restoration of Hagia Sophia.

“In other words, to facilitate the tourist circulation there, it can always be removed. The existing stone architecture underneath remains in place," she added.

"One of the basic orientations should be to try to realize something in the closest way to the original. In world museums and archaeological excavations, we see that finds are protected with a large plexiglass when they are inside hotels or public spaces. It could have been solved with better technology,” said Dr. Fırat Arapoğlu, an art history expert.

New MİT exhibition celebrates agency’s 97 years
