Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiance

Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiance

LOS ANGELES
Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiance

Lady Gaga welcomed her first child with fiance Michael Polansky.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga welcomed her first child with fiance Michael Polansky, U.S. media reported on Sept. 11.


The 40-year-old “Bad Romance” singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, began dating Polansky in 2020, and became engaged to the entrepreneur in 2024.


A source confirmed news of the child’s birth to Page Six and People, but no additional details about the baby, including its name, sex or date of birth, were immediately available.


The musician affectionately referred to as “Mother Monster” by her fans has spoken in recent years about her desire to have a child.


She wrapped up her most recent world tour, the Mayhem Ball, in April, and her latest album “Mayhem” garnered multiple Grammy nominations, winning the award for “Best Pop Vocal Album” earlier this year.

 

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