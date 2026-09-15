Ayvalık draws diving enthusiasts with its rich underwater life

BALIKESİR

Diving sites around Ayvalık’s 22 islands make a major contribution to the development of diving tourism. (AA Photo)

The diving sites of Ayvalık, a district of Balıkesir province known for its red corals, attract diving enthusiasts throughout the year with their rich underwater biodiversity.



Ayvalık has 24 diving sites, divided into northern and southern areas, and is home to numerous marine species thanks to its rich flora and fauna. Red corals, rocky corals, sea urchins and comber fish are among the important elements of the district’s underwater ecosystem.



The 24 diving sites in Ayvalık, one of Türkiye’s major tourism destinations, host diving enthusiasts year-round.



Ayvalık Mayor Mesut Ergin told state-run Anadolu Agency that the district is home to the Ayvalık Islands Nature Park and has 22 islands and 24 diving sites.



“We are working to increase the number of these sites. Our most important asset that puts Ayvalık ahead in diving is the red corals. One of the few such places in the world is located in Ayvalık,” Ergin said.



Ergin said the municipality gives extensive coverage to diving tourism at tourism fairs and promotional events. He added that the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks had installed mooring systems at 50 locations to protect the seabed.



The mayor also said the municipality supports projects with the Turkish Marine Environment Protection Association (TURMEPA) and Istanbul University to protect and improve seagrass meadows.



“We are increasing our efforts for sustainable tourism”.



Ayvalık Chamber of Commerce Chairman Ali Uçar said the district had maintained an occupancy rate of more than 90 percent during the tourism season.



Uçar said tourism activity was particularly strong in August, adding that diving sites around Ayvalık’s 22 islands make a major contribution to the development of diving tourism.



“Like gastronomy, diving tourism is an activity that can be carried out throughout all 12 months of the year. In this context, we are increasing our efforts for sustainable tourism,” he said.



Uçar said new sites for recreational diving had been opened with special permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry. He added that following approximately three years of work, permission had been obtained to dive at a historic shipwreck believed to date from the Byzantine period.



He said diving schools continued to operate in the area and that efforts were underway to bring new diving sites to Ayvalık.



Kubilay Kılıç, owner and diving instructor at Prodivers Ayvalık Diving School, said around 20,000 people had gone diving in the district during this summer season.



Diving instructor Berk Yalımer said a new location had been added to Ayvalık’s diving tourism offerings this year.



“That means Ayvalık continues to develop as well. We invite everyone who wants to travel from afar or lives in the area to come and see the beauty of Ayvalık,” he said.